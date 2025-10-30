Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 04:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Sectoral ETFs: Invest if you anticipate turnaround in beaten-down sector

Sectoral ETFs: Invest if you anticipate turnaround in beaten-down sector

Avoid behavioural error of entering near cyclical peak and exiting around bottom

As mutual funds roll out more narrow sectoral ETFs, experts caution that timing and deep sector understanding are key to navigating their high-risk, high-reward potential.

Sarbajeet K Sen Gurugram
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Mutual fund houses continue to widen their product range by launching schemes based on narrow sectoral themes, typically through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The latest is the Kotak Nifty Chemical ETF, whose new fund offer has opened for subscription.
 
“By tracking the Nifty Chemical Index, the ETF provides exposure to a basket of leading chemical companies, mitigating single-stock risks and capturing the sector’s broad-based growth potential,” says Devender Singhal, fund manager, Kotak Mutual Fund.
 
Several other narrow-mandate ETFs track sectors such as real estate, auto, capital markets, and railway public sector undertakings (PSUs). “Funds with narrow sectoral mandates aim to capture
