Sectoral ETFs: Invest if you anticipate turnaround in beaten-down sector

Mutual fund houses continue to widen their product range by launching schemes based on narrow sectoral themes, typically through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The latest is the Kotak Nifty Chemical ETF, whose new fund offer has opened for subscription.

“By tracking the Nifty Chemical Index, the ETF provides exposure to a basket of leading chemical companies, mitigating single-stock risks and capturing the sector’s broad-based growth potential,” says Devender Singhal, fund manager, Kotak Mutual Fund.

Several other narrow-mandate ETFs track sectors such as real estate, auto, capital markets, and railway public sector undertakings (PSUs). “Funds with narrow sectoral mandates aim to capture