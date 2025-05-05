Monday, May 05, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Senior citizens still getting 8%+ FD rates despite repo rate cut, see where

Senior citizens still getting 8%+ FD rates despite repo rate cut, see where

Despite the RBI's repo rate cut, many banks still offer over 8% FD rates for senior citizens. Here's a look at the best rates across small finance, private, public, and foreign banks.

Fixed Deposit

Amit Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Following the repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all the small finance, public and private banks have followed suit and reduced their fixed deposit rates across tenures.
 
For senior citizens, who are looking to invest into fixed deposit (FD), interest rates play a crucial role in their decision-making.
 
Several banks are still offering more than 8 per cent interest for senior citizens. Below is a detailed list of banks, their offerings, and tenure from small finance banks to international banks compiled by Paisabazaar.com, to help senior citizens find the right option.
 
Small finance banks
 
 
North East Small Finance Bank is offering the highest rate among small finance banks. The highest rate it offers is 9 per cent per annum for senior citizens on a tenure of 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days, followed by Jana Small Finance Bank, offering 8.75 per cent per on tenure of above 2 years to 3 years.

The highest rate offered by small finance banks for 1-year FD
 
Suryoday Small Finance Bank -- 8.75 per cent
 
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank -- 8.60 per cent
 
Jana Small Finance Bank -- 8 per cent
 
Below is the detailed list of small finance banks with their offerings and tenure
 
Senior Citizen FD Table
Bank Name
 Interest Rates (p.a.)
Highest slab
1-year tenure (%)
3-year tenure (%)
5-year tenure (%)
% Tenure
SMALL FINANCE BANKS
AU Small Finance Bank 8.25 18 months 7.50 8.00 7.75
Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.55 888 days 8.40 8.25 7.75
ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.25 444 days 5.50 6.75 6.50
Jana Small Finance Bank 8.75 Above 2 years to 3 years 8.00 8.75 8.20
NorthEast Small Finance Bank 9.00 18 mnts 1 day to 18 mnts 2 days 7.50 8.75 8.50
Suryoday Small Finance Bank 9.10 5 years 8.75 8.75 9.10
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.55 18 months 8.40 7.70 7.70
Unity Small Finance Bank 9.10 1001 days 7.75 8.65 8.65
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 9.10 2 years to 3 years; 1500 days 8.60 9.10 8.35
   
Private sector banks
 
RBL Bank is offering the highest interest rate of 8.25 per cent on a tenure of 500 days, followed by DCB Bank, offering 8.50 per cent on a tenure of 15 months to less than 16 months.
 
The highest rate offered by private banks for 1-year FD
 
RBL Bank -- 8 per cent
 
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank -- 7.75 per cent
 
SBM Bank -- 7.55 per cent
 
Below is the detailed list of private lenders with their offerings and tenure
 
Senior Citizen FD Table
Bank Name
 Interest Rates (p.a.)
Highest slab
1-year tenure (%)
3-year tenure (%)
5-year tenure (%)
% Tenure PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Axis Bank 7.65 5 years to 10 years 7.20 7.40 7.65 Bandhan Bank 8.55 1 year 8.55 7.75 6.60 City Union Bank 7.50 365 days 7.50 7.25 6.50 CSB Bank 8.00 501 days 5.50 6.25 6.25 DBS Bank 7.80 376 days to 540 days 7.50 7.00 7.00 DCB Bank 8.50 15 months to less than 16 months 7.60 8.00 7.90 Federal Bank 7.80 444 days 7.35 7.50 7.50 HDFC Bank 7.55 15 months to less than 21 months 7.10 7.40 7.25 ICICI Bank 7.55 18 months to 2 years 7.20 7.40 7.40 IDFC FIRST Bank 7.75 400 days to 500 days 6.75 6.75 6.50 IndusInd Bank 8.25 15 months to 16 months 8.00 7.75 7.60 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.80 888 days 7.50 7.25 7.00 Karur Vysya Bank 8.00 444 days 7.40 7.40 7.40 Karnataka Bank 7.75 399 days 7.50 7.00 7.00 Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.65 391 days to 23 months 7.30 7.40 6.70 RBL Bank 8.25 500 days 8.00 8.00 7.60 SBM Bank India 8.55 Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days 7.55 7.80 8.25 South Indian Bank 7.75 1 year 7 days 7.30 7.20 6.50 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.80 400 days (TMB400) 7.75 7.00 7.00 YES Bank 8.25 3 years to 5 years 7.50 8.25 8.25
   
Public sector banks 
Central Bank of India offers the highest rates, 8 per cent on tenure of 3333 days, followed by Bank of Maharashtra, offering 7.95 on tenure of 366 years.
 
The highest rate offered by public sector banks for 1-year FD
 
Indian Overseas Bank- 7.60 per cent
 
Bank of India- 7.55 per cent
 
Band of Baroda, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India- 7.35 per cent 
 
Below is the detailed list of Public Bank with their offerings and tenure
 
Senior Citizen FD Table
Bank Name
 Interest Rates (p.a.)
Highest slab
1-year tenure (%)
3-year tenure (%)
5-year tenure (%)
%

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

