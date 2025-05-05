Senior citizens still getting 8%+ FD rates despite repo rate cut, see where

Following the repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all the small finance, public and private banks have followed suit and reduced their fixed deposit rates across tenures.
For senior citizens, who are looking to invest into fixed deposit (FD), interest rates play a crucial role in their decision-making.
Several banks are still offering more than 8 per cent interest for senior citizens. Below is a detailed list of banks, their offerings, and tenure from small finance banks to international banks compiled by Paisabazaar.com, to help senior citizens find the right option.
Small finance banks
North East Small Finance Bank is offering the highest rate among small finance banks. The highest rate it offers is 9 per cent per annum for senior citizens on a tenure of 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days, followed by Jana Small Finance Bank, offering 8.75 per cent per on tenure of above 2 years to 3 years.
The highest rate offered by small finance banks for 1-year FD
Suryoday Small Finance Bank -- 8.75 per cent
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank -- 8.60 per cent
Jana Small Finance Bank -- 8 per cent
Below is the detailed list of small finance banks with their offerings and tenure
Private sector banks
RBL Bank is offering the highest interest rate of 8.25 per cent on a tenure of 500 days, followed by DCB Bank, offering 8.50 per cent on a tenure of 15 months to less than 16 months.
The highest rate offered by private banks for 1-year FD
RBL Bank -- 8 per cent
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank -- 7.75 per cent
SBM Bank -- 7.55 per cent
Below is the detailed list of private lenders with their offerings and tenure
Public sector banks
Central Bank of India offers the highest rates, 8 per cent on tenure of 3333 days, followed by Bank of Maharashtra, offering 7.95 on tenure of 366 years.
The highest rate offered by public sector banks for 1-year FD
Indian Overseas Bank- 7.60 per cent
Bank of India- 7.55 per cent
Band of Baroda, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India- 7.35 per cent
Below is the detailed list of Public Bank with their offerings and tenure