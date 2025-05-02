Friday, May 02, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / IndusInd Bank increases FD rates: up to 8.25% for senior citizens

IndusInd Bank increases FD rates: up to 8.25% for senior citizens

Senior citizens can get up to 8.25% interest; check out new features offered by the lender

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private-sector lender IndusInd Bank has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for select tenures, effective late April, joining industry peers in taking such a decision after the central bank trimmed the repo rate by 25 basis points.
 
IndusInd Bank increased rates for certain longer-term deposits and trimmed them for shorter ones. The lender is now offering FD rates ranging from 3.5 per cent to 7.75 per cent per annum and 4 per cent to 8.25 per cent for senior citizens.
 
Revised fixed deposit rates of IndusInd Bank
 
According to the bank’s latest rate chart
 
The highest rate of interest offered is 7.75 per cent per annum for general customers and 8.25 for senior citizens on tenure of 15 to 16 months (one year three months to one year four months).
 

Also Read

indusind bank

IndusInd Bank up 36% from April low. Buy, sell, hold? Check strategy here

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

After CEO exit, RBI okays IndusInd executives' panel to run the show

Indusind Bank

RBI approves interim leadership team after IndusInd CEO Kathpalia quits

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank shares sink 3% as MD and CEO Kathpalia tenders resignation

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stocks to Watch, April 30: Bajaj Finance, Trent, IndusInd, Ambuja, SBI

 
Below is a detailed list of tenures and FD rates provided by the bank.
 
  < 3 Cr*  DOMESTIC(RESIDENT) NRE/NRO deposits < 3 Cr* (Senior Citizen) Not applicable for NRE/NRO deposits
Tenure Rate Rate
7 days to 14 days 3.5 4
15 days to 30 days 3.5 4
31 days to 45 days 3.75 4.25
46 days to 60 days 4.75 5.25
61 days to 90 days 5 5.5
91 days to 120 days 7 7.5
121 days to 180 days 7 7.5
181 days to 210 days 7 7.5
211 days to 269 days 7 7.5
270 days to 354 days 7 7.5
355 days to 364 days 7 7.5
1 Year to below 1 Year 3 months 7.5 8
1 Year 3 months (15 months) to below 1 Year 4 months (16 months) 7.75 8.25
1 Year 4 months to below 1 Year 5 months 7.5 8
1 Year 5 months to below 1 Year 6 months 7.5 8
1 Year 6 Months up to 2 Years 7.5 8
Above 2 Years to below 2 Years 6 Month 7.25 7.75
2 years 6 Months (30 months) to below 2 years 7 months (31 months) 7.25 7.75
2 year 7 months to 3 years 3 months 7.25 7.75
Above 3 years 3 months to below 61 month 7.1 7.6
61 month and above 7 7.5
Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years) 7.1 7.6
 
Additional features IndusInd has for FDs
 
Monthly and quarterly interest payouts
 
The choice can be selected at the time of FD booking.
 
Reinvestment Options
 
IndusInd Bank also allows reinvestment of fixed deposits:
 
Renew principal and interest
 
Renew principal and pay interest back
 
This provides flexibility based on liquidity preferences.
 
Taxation and TDS rules
 
FD interest is fully taxable under the Income Tax Act, 1961.
 
It is added to your annual income and taxed as per your income slab.
 
Banks deduct TDS if annual interest exceeds Rs 40,000 for general customers or Rs 50,000 for senior citizens.
 
What should depositors do?
 
Long-term savers may benefit from the higher returns on the one–two year FD option.
 
Those planning to park funds for shorter durations may want to explore alternative banks or tenure options, given the recent rate reduction.

More From This Section

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Old vs new tax regime: which one saves you more money in ITR filing

New technologies are boosting the property market and helping land management in India. As the government pushes for digitisation of land records and entrepreneurs deploy new technologies in the property market, a change is coming.

Singer Rahul Vaidya, family sell 2 flats in Mumbai's Oshiwara for Rs 5 cr

Money

Alarming! Gen Z drives credit boom: Cards, loans being taken as early as 22

systematic investment plan, SIP

India's first SIFs: What's special about the funds, who should invest

PremiumHousing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Builder liable for giving possession without occupancy certificate: NCDRC

Topics : IndusInd Bank FD rates fixed deposit rates BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon