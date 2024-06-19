Business Standard
Star Health deploys AI face tool to assist in health assessment

With the face scan feature, individuals can effortlessly track vital parameters such as blood pressure, pulse rate, heart rate, haemoglobin levels and stress levels

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited has come out with a new AI-driven tool called Star Health Face Scan, which the company claimed will remotely gauge 18 parameters such as blood pressure, pulse rate, heart rate, haemoglobin levels and stress levels.
 
Star Health Face Scan leverages advanced artificial intelligence to analyse an individual’s face and provide real-time insights on the vital health parameters in a minute, the firm claimed.
 
In addition to the face scan, the accompanying app offers step tracking, water and calorie intake tracking, health risk assessment (HRA), and health/wellness blogs. This suite of features empowers users to conveniently track and manage various aspects of their health in one place.
 
“The company will continue expanding its technological capabilities to provide even more advanced and user-friendly solutions for its customers,” Anand Roy, MD & CEO of Star Health and Allied Insurance said in a press statement.
 
Early detection enabled by the AI tool can facilitate timely medical interventions when needed. Upcoming enhancements will expand its capabilities to assess blood glucose and cholesterol levels as well.
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

