Sukanya Yojana: Invest for its high, tax-free return with zero credit risk

Investing in SSY alone may not suffice to meet the expenditure on your daughter’s education and marriage, given the high and rapidly escalating costs, and the cap of Rs 1.5 lakh per annum on investment in SSY

The government recently hiked the interest rate on the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) to 8.2 per cent. Along with the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), it now offers the highest return among all small savings instruments.

High return, no credit risk

SSY’s return of 8.2 per cent is tax-free. SCSS pays a similar rate but it is taxable. “An instrument would have to offer a return of almost 12 per cent to generate an 8.2 per cent post-tax return for an individual in the 30 per cent tax bracket,” says Deepesh Raghaw, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)