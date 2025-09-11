Switching health policy? Seniors must secure written assurance on benefits

A decade or so earlier, senior citizens found it difficult even to purchase a health insurance policy. Today, not only do they buy them in greater numbers, they also switch to policies offering better features whenever possible. According to data from Policybazaar.com, portability among senior citizens has risen from 18 per cent in 2022-23 to 29 per cent in 2024-25.

Policy reforms, innovative products

Regulatory changes have made portability easier. The regulator has removed the entry age for new and ported business while also allowing continuity of benefits such as waiting periods. “The launch of dedicated plans for senior citizens,