Friday, August 15, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Term insurance plans for NRIs: Ensure policy offers global coverage

Term insurance plans for NRIs: Ensure policy offers global coverage

Verify insurer's claim settlement ratio, review sum insured limits, and check if medical examination can be done over video

Term Insurance Policy
premium

Challenges may arise during underwriting and medical evaluation, as some insurers may require physical examinations in India.

Sanjeev Sinha
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Term insurance purchases by non-resident Indians (NRIs) have doubled on Policybazaar’s platform over the past two years. Many are turning to plans from India to safeguard their families, with those from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations leading the trend.
 
Attractive premiums 
Lower premium rates are a major draw. “Term insurance plans purchased from India are 30–50 per cent more affordable compared to similar covers abroad,” says Varun Agarwal, head of term insurance, Policybazaar.com. This enables NRIs to secure higher cover for the same cost.
 
Claim settlement is also easier for nominees. “Since beneficiaries
Topics : Term insurance NRI Policybazaar Your money Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon