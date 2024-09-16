Business Standard
Thailand to roll out ETA for India, 92 other nations from Dec 1: Know more

This comes on the back of Thailand expanding its visa exemption to more countries in July 2024

Surbhi Gloria Singh
Sep 16 2024

Starting December 1, 2024, Thailand will roll out an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system for visa-exempt travellers, including visitors from India. The aim, according to its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is to streamline immigration procedures while enhancing the tracking of foreign nationals. "This move is part of Thailand’s broader efforts to ensure national security and improve visitor flow management without compromising its status as a major global tourist destination," the government said in a statement.

This comes on the back of Thailand expanding its visa exemption to more countries in July 2024, allowing greater flexibility for international travellers.
Who does the ETA apply to?

The ETA will be required for nationals from 93 countries who are currently visa-exempt when entering Thailand. However, visitors from Laos, Cambodia, and Malaysia will be exempt from this requirement.

Each ETA approval will grant a single entry and is valid for up to 60 days per visit. Travellers will also have the option to extend their stay by 30 days.

How can you apply for an ETA?

The application process for the ETA will be entirely online. Travellers will need to submit their details electronically through the new platform. It’s worth noting that there won’t be any fee for this application, making it a seamless process for tourists.

This ETA system will be introduced alongside an e-Visa system. The Thai government plans to integrate both systems by June 2025, allowing travellers to submit one unified online application for their travel to Thailand.

What benefits come with the ETA?

Travellers holding an ETA will be able to use automated immigration clearance gates at checkpoints. By scanning the QR code provided on their ETA, visitors can enjoy faster immigration clearance, further streamlining the entry process.

However, travellers must stick to their authorised stay limits. Thailand’s new system will track visa-exempt nationals' stays, and overstaying could lead to penalties, including daily fines for non-compliance.

Will ETA guarantee entry into Thailand?

While an ETA will speed up the immigration process, it doesn’t guarantee entry. Border officials retain the right to deny entry if they deem it necessary. As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified, border discretion remains in place even with the new system.

The government is expected to release further details on the ETA process soon. Visitors planning to travel to Thailand should stay informed about these updates to ensure a smooth journey.

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

