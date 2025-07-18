Top Mutual Fund moves in June 2025: Who bought what - and who got dropped

In June 2025, India's mutual fund managers aggressively deployed capital across categories, with significant bets placed on blue-chip giants and rising midcap stars. Data from Elara Securities, Bloomberg, and Ace Mutual Fund reveals key trends in fund manager conviction — with Asian Paints, Dixon Technologies, and Vishal Mega Mart emerging as top buys, while heavyweights like TCS and Coal India saw sharp selloffs.
Largecap Action: Paints, Banks, and Pharma Gain Favour
Largecap Schemes Buying and Selling: Elara Capital
Top Buys:
Asian Paints topped the charts with ₹1,602 crore in net purchases, signaling strong confidence in consumer demand.
Vishal Mega Mart and Siemens Energy India followed with ₹752 crore and ₹522 crore respectively.
Pharma names like Torrent Pharma and Biocon, along with BFSI giants HDFC Bank, SBI, and Bajaj Finserv, also attracted significant inflows.
Top Sells:
TCS witnessed a massive ₹1,253 crore worth of selling — the highest among largecaps.
Other heavy sell-offs included Coal India (-₹701 cr), DLF (-₹618 cr), and Kotak Bank (-₹493 cr), indicating rotation out of high-valuation or cyclically sensitive names.
Midcap Moves: Dixon Technologies and Swiggy Shine
Most bought and sold mid-cap stocks in June 2025
Top Buys:
Dixon Technologies drew a staggering ₹1,992 crore in fresh allocations, likely due to its strong electronics manufacturing growth narrative.
Vishal Mega Mart and Trent clocked ₹1,890 crore and ₹1,612 crore respectively.
Startups like Swiggy (₹571 cr) and renewables player Premier Energies (₹526 cr) show growing institutional acceptance.
Top Sells:
Indian Hotels (-₹1,123 cr) and Jindal Steel (-₹693 cr) led the exits, followed by names like Mazagon Dock and Solar Industries.
Smallcap Spotlight: Focus on Financials and Pharma
Top small-cap stocks bought and sold by MFs in June 2025
Top Buys:
Capri Global Capital (₹503 cr) and Sai Life Sciences (₹447 cr) emerged as new smallcap favourites.
Pharma and health insurance continued to gain traction with Star Health and Jubilant Ingrevia also seeing inflows.
Top Sells:
MCX (-₹269 cr) and Exide Industries (-₹214 cr) saw meaningful redemptions, possibly on profit-booking.
Defensive names like Supreme Industries and Orient Cement also saw exits.
Multi & Flexicap Bets: Airtel and Siemens Energy Take the Lead
Top Buys:
Bharti Airtel (₹1,460 cr) was the most purchased stock across multi/flexicap schemes.
Other big names included Siemens Energy (₹1,317 cr), Dixon Tech (₹1,239 cr), and Zydus Wellness (₹879 cr).
Financials like Bajaj Finserv and SBI, and infra plays like Power Grid, rounded out top inflows.
Top Sells:
While Eternal (-₹487 cr) and HUL (-₹473 cr) saw exits, the biggest surprise was the reduction in holdings of TCS, Bosch, and Motilal Oswal — suggesting a pivot away from traditional leaders.
Top stocks bought and sold by flexicap, multicap funds in June 2025