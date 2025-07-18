Friday, July 18, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Top Mutual Fund moves in June 2025: Who bought what - and who got dropped

Top Mutual Fund moves in June 2025: Who bought what - and who got dropped

In June 2025, mutual funds made aggressive portfolio shifts, with major buying concentrated in stocks like Asian Paints, Dixon Technologies, and Vishal Mega Mart,

mutual funds, factor funds, active momentum, multi-factor funds, ICICI Prudential, Bandhan MF, Kotak MF, Mirae Asset, quantitative investing, equity funds

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In June 2025, India's mutual fund managers aggressively deployed capital across categories, with significant bets placed on blue-chip giants and rising midcap stars. Data from Elara Securities, Bloomberg, and Ace Mutual Fund reveals key trends in fund manager conviction — with Asian Paints, Dixon Technologies, and Vishal Mega Mart emerging as top buys, while heavyweights like TCS and Coal India saw sharp selloffs.
 
Largecap Action: Paints, Banks, and Pharma Gain Favour 
Largecap Schemes Buying and Selling: Elara Capital
Top Buys:

Also Read

Midcap, market capitalisation, Mutual Funds, Amfi, The Smart Investor, Markets, mcap

₹23,500 cr June MF inflows: Flexicap funds win, 50% go to just 10 schemes

Premiummutual fund, SIP, systematic investment plans

Indian Hotels, nine midcaps move to largecap basket in Amfi reshuffle

AMCs, Asset management companies

Nomura bets on HDFC AMC, NAM amid strong AUM, operating profit growth hopes

mutual fund, SIP, systematic investment plans

Emkay bets Rs 1,000 cr on small and mid-caps with New Growth Engine Fund

Mutual Funds

Unique MF investor count up 20% YoY at 54 mn in 2025; target mid, smallcaps

 
Asian Paints topped the charts with ₹1,602 crore in net purchases, signaling strong confidence in consumer demand.
 
Vishal Mega Mart and Siemens Energy India followed with ₹752 crore and ₹522 crore respectively.
 
 
Pharma names like Torrent Pharma and Biocon, along with BFSI giants HDFC Bank, SBI, and Bajaj Finserv, also attracted significant inflows.
 
Top Sells:
 
TCS witnessed a massive ₹1,253 crore worth of selling — the highest among largecaps.
 
Other heavy sell-offs included Coal India (-₹701 cr), DLF (-₹618 cr), and Kotak Bank (-₹493 cr), indicating rotation out of high-valuation or cyclically sensitive names.
 
Midcap Moves: Dixon Technologies and Swiggy Shine 
Most bought and sold mid-cap stocks in June 2025
Top Buys:
 
Dixon Technologies drew a staggering ₹1,992 crore in fresh allocations, likely due to its strong electronics manufacturing growth narrative.
 
Vishal Mega Mart and Trent clocked ₹1,890 crore and ₹1,612 crore respectively.
 
Startups like Swiggy (₹571 cr) and renewables player Premier Energies (₹526 cr) show growing institutional acceptance.
 
Top Sells:
 
Indian Hotels (-₹1,123 cr) and Jindal Steel (-₹693 cr) led the exits, followed by names like Mazagon Dock and Solar Industries.
 
Smallcap Spotlight: Focus on Financials and Pharma 
Top small-cap stocks bought and sold by MFs in June 2025
Top Buys:
 
Capri Global Capital (₹503 cr) and Sai Life Sciences (₹447 cr) emerged as new smallcap favourites.
 
Pharma and health insurance continued to gain traction with Star Health and Jubilant Ingrevia also seeing inflows.
 
Top Sells:
 
MCX (-₹269 cr) and Exide Industries (-₹214 cr) saw meaningful redemptions, possibly on profit-booking.
 
Defensive names like Supreme Industries and Orient Cement also saw exits.
 
Multi & Flexicap Bets: Airtel and Siemens Energy Take the Lead
Top Buys:
 
Bharti Airtel (₹1,460 cr) was the most purchased stock across multi/flexicap schemes.
 
Other big names included Siemens Energy (₹1,317 cr), Dixon Tech (₹1,239 cr), and Zydus Wellness (₹879 cr).
 
Financials like Bajaj Finserv and SBI, and infra plays like Power Grid, rounded out top inflows.
 
Top Sells:
 
While Eternal (-₹487 cr) and HUL (-₹473 cr) saw exits, the biggest surprise was the reduction in holdings of TCS, Bosch, and Motilal Oswal — suggesting a pivot away from traditional leaders. 
Top stocks bought and sold by flexicap, multicap funds in June 2025
   

More From This Section

PremiumIncome Tax Bill, Income Tax

Investors filing tax using LRS route must disclose foreign assets, income

Tax

Fund pick: Mirae Asset ELSS Tax Saver Fund

life insurance, general insurance, Q1 FY26 profits, VNB margin, ULIP impact, LIC margin, SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, insurance profitability

Pick the best life insurance policy for your investment purposes

Premiumcookware

From cooktops to cutlery: How to pick the right cookware for your kitchen

travel, vacation

Female students prefer flights; males take train or bus: Travel survey

Topics : Mutual funds investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayICICI Bank Q1 results PreviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon