Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

US Embassy in India implements new changes in student visa process

Any applicant who has created a profile or booked an appointment using an incorrect passport number should create a new profile containing the correct passport information

US Visa

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

From November 27, Indian students applying for a US visa will be required to use their own passport information when creating a profile and scheduling their visa appointment. On November 24, the US Embassy in India announced the latest policy changes in the appointment system to "prevent fraud and abuse."

If you are applying under the F, M, and J student visa programme, here are the latest updates you should know:

“All F, M, and J student visa applicants must use their own passport information when creating a profile and scheduling their visa appointment. Applicants who have created a profile or booked an appointment using an incorrect passport number will not be accepted at the Visa Application Centers (VAC). Their appointments will be cancelled and the visa fee will be lost,” said the US Embassy in India in a post on X (formally Twitter). 
The latest changes in the student visa application process will become effective from November 27, 2023. 

According to the post on X, any applicant who has created a profile or booked an appointment using an incorrect passport number should either create a new profile containing the correct passport information or access any existing profile which contains the correct passport information in order to book an appointment. This will require payment of a new visa fee receipt if the old receipt has been attached to a profile with incorrect passport information.

If an old passport was lost or stolen, a photocopy or other evidence of the old passport number will be required for a US visa appointment at the Visa Application Centre for admission.

“An applicant who has recently renewed their passport, or obtained a new passport after the old passport was lost or stolen, may bring a photocopy or other evidence of the old passport number and they will be allowed to proceed with their appointment,” said the Embassy. 

F, M, and J student visas are different categories of nonimmigrant visas issued by the United States for individuals pursuing various educational and exchange programs. The F visa is for individuals seeking to attend a US college, university, high school, private elementary school, seminary, conservatory, or language training program. There are two subcategories: F-1 visas for academic students and F-2 visas for dependents of F-1 visa holders.

The M visa is designed for students enrolling in vocational or other recognised nonacademic institutions, other than a language training program. M-1 visas are for vocational students, and M-2 visas are for their dependents.

The J visa is for individuals participating in exchange visitor programs in the US. These programs can include research scholars, professors, students, trainees, interns, au pairs, and participants in various cultural exchange programs. J-1 visas are issued to the primary participants, and J-2 visas are for their dependents.

According to the Open Doors Report (ODR) released earlier this month, the number of international students from India to the United States increased by 35 per cent and resulted in an all-time high of 268,923 students in the academic year 2022-23. Indian students constitute more than 25 per cent of the over one million foreign students studying in the United States. This is amid concerns about the long waiting period for visa appointments faced by Indian applicants. 

Notably, the US Ambassador Eric Garcetti to India recently revealed that the US is adding more staff and opening new consulates to reduce the waiting time for visa issuance from India. 

"I had a look at the new premises for establishing a consulate in Ahmedabad yesterday. Some more people have already joined the Hyderabad consulate as we are increasing the staff strength in the city and premises are being taken up in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad for setting up new consulates,” said Garcetti in an interactive session organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

All you must know about Aaditya Adlakha, the Indian student shot dead in US

Rajasthan polls: Protest over govt decision to ban student union polls

As Kota suicides climb, authorities ask PGs to install spring-loaded fans

Kota coaching institutes address student suicide, focus on mental wellbeing

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Man raises slogans near Bhujbal's car to not oppose Maratha quota agitation

Malaysia joins Thailand, Sri Lanka in granting visa-free entry for Indians

BJP supporters block state highway in WB to protest party worker's arrest

V K Pandian, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's former aide, joins Biju Janata Dal

Centre calls all-party meeting on Dec 2 ahead of Parliament Winter session

Topics : US visa US visa norm US student visa Indian students in US

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon