Monday, April 07, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Vietnam plans golden visa to draw global investors and skilled migrants

Vietnam plans golden visa to draw global investors and skilled migrants

The proposal comes as Vietnam reports a near full recovery in international tourism, reaching 98% of pre-pandemic levels

Vietnam

Vietnam plans a 10-year visa for investors, with the option of permanent residency after five years. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vietnam is considering a long-term visa programme as part of a broader strategy to boost its travel and investment appeal in Southeast Asia.
 
The Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) has submitted a proposal to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, recommending a “golden visa” valid for five to ten years, according to Ho Chi Minh City-based newspaper Thanh Nien. Similar programmes already exist in Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia for long-stay travellers, Báo Văn Hóa reported.
 
TAB’s proposal comes as Vietnam reports a near full recovery in international tourism, reaching 98% of pre-pandemic levels. In 2024, the country welcomed 17.5 million foreign visitors, surpassing Singapore and trailing only behind Malaysia and Thailand.
 
 
The advisory board also proposed a 10-year visa for investors, with the option of permanent residency after five years. A five-year visa for skilled professionals, with an easier renewal process, was also recommended. These could be piloted in Phu Quoc, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang.
 
Last week, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting on unilateral visa exemption policies and entry preferences for select traveller groups. Other attendees included Standing Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, Deputy Prime Ministers Le Thanh Long, Ho Duc Phoc, Bui Thanh Son and Nguyen Chi Dung.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump speaks with India, Vietnam, Israel on trade deals ahead of deadline

trade, containers, shipping, import, export

Southeast Asian nations rush to avert tariff pain by accomodating Trump

US President Donald Trump

Trump imposes heavy tariffs on Cambodia, Vietnam: Why is China to blame?

Donald Trump

India better off than key export rivals China, Vietnam: ICEA on US tariffs

SpaceX, Elon Musk

SpaceX likely plans Starlink hub with multiple ground stations in Vietnam

 
According to a government release, ministries were commended for “promptly implementing” directives on visa exemptions and policy improvements. The statement added, “Vietnam's visa policy still needs further improvements to promote tourism industry, and attract foreign investors and experts in various fields. Enhancing the country's image as a safe and hospitable destination will also help further elevate Viet Nam's position and reputation on the global stage.”
 
Visa waiver expanded
 
Vietnam has waived visas for citizens of 12 countries—Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland—for travel between March 15, 2025 and March 14, 2028.
 
As of March 1, 2025, the waiver also applies to visitors from Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland, and will remain in place until December 31, 2025.
 
Since August 15, 2023, Vietnam has issued e-visas to nationals from all countries and territories. Previously, the e-visa facility had been open to 80 countries, including India, since July 1, 2020.
 
Visitors holding e-visas may enter through eight international airports, 16 land border checkpoints and 13 sea ports.
 
India–Vietnam travel sees steady rise
 
During a February 2025 event in Mumbai, Vietnam’s Consul General Le Quang Bien discussed the growing interest in travel from India. He said, “At present, we have e-visa, we do not have visa on arrival for tourists from India and other countries. But we are considering a new visa policy for entry of tourists from India and other countries.” He was speaking at the “Da Nang Tourism Roadshow”.
 
“There is a lot of potential for tourism from India to Vietnam due to a very high population of India. The two countries have a very strong bilateral relationship. We value tourists from India, the number of which is increasing,” he said.
 
Over 250,000 Indian nationals travelled to Vietnam in 2023, according to official data. That marks a sharp rise from pre-pandemic figures, driven by improved air connectivity and rising interest in Vietnam’s beaches, rivers, Buddhist sites and business opportunities.

More From This Section

KYC know your costumer

India Post launches KYC verification for mutual funds at your doorstep

Canada

Canadians travelling to US: Your phones, laptops may be checked, beware!

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani Group buys 1.1-acre plot in Mumbai's Carmichael Road for Rs 170 cr

PremiumPurchasing Health Insurance

World Health Day: Conduct a thorough checkup of your health insurance

PremiumFixed Deposit

FD rate cuts: Hunt for returns but keep liquidity needs, safety in mind

Topics : Vietnam BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon