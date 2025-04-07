Monday, April 07, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Adani Group buys 1.1-acre plot in Mumbai's Carmichael Road for Rs 170 cr

Adani Group buys 1.1-acre plot in Mumbai's Carmichael Road for Rs 170 cr

According to registration documents sourced by CRE Matrix, Behram Nowrosji Gamadia, who inherited the property that goes back to the early part of the 20th century, sold the 4,500 sq m plot to Mah-Hil

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani, Gautam Adani(Photo: Reuters)

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group has secured a prime land parcel in the prestigious Carmichael Road area of South Mumbai for over Rs 170 crore. The acquisition, executed through its subsidiary Mah-Hill Properties, covers a sprawling 1.1-acre plot, currently home to a 2,760 sq ft residential cottage. This deal, finalized on March 27, 2025, also saw the buyer paying over Rs 10.46 crore in stamp duty, showed documents accessed by  property consulting firm CRE Matrix.
 
The land, one of the few large freehold plots available in the exclusive Malabar Hill locality, holds immense potential, though the intended development remains unclear. 
 
Carmichael Road, renowned for its luxury residences and proximity to major business hubs, remains one of India’s most coveted addresses, making this acquisition a strategic investment in Mumbai’s real estate market.
 
 
According to registration documents sourced by CRE Matrix, Behram Nowrosji Gamadia, who inherited the property that goes back to the early part of the 20th century, sold the 4,500 sq m plot to Mah-Hill.
 
The plot is located close to the municipal commissioner's  bungalow on Carmichael Road.

Also Read

Adani Group

Adani, Vedanta, Patanjali among 26 in fray to acquire Jaiprakash Associates

Adani Group

Chile's Codelco to supply copper concentrate to Adani Group-owned smelter

Adani Group

Adani Power (Jharkhand) whole-time Director Ramesh Jha steps down

cable, wires, wire, cable industry

Adani, Aditya Birla Group to compete in wire, cable industry after cement

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements appoints Vinod Bahety as CEO, reassigns Ajay Kapur as MD

 
The plot, which measures around 4,500 square metres, was inherited by Behram Nowrosji Gamadia, whose family has owned the land since the early 20th century. Originally earmarked for a children’s park in the 1991 Development Plan, the plot’s designation was changed following revisions made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Under the current Development Plan 2034, the land is now classified for residential use. 
In October 2024, KKR India CEO Gaurav Trehan  bought a sea view luxury apartment in Morena House project in South Mumbai's Carmichael Road, for Rs 88 crore from JSW Realty, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. The apartment is spread over a carpet area of 5381 sq ft and the per sq ft price of the property works out to be Rs 1.63 lakh, making it one of the costliest property transactions in the country. The deal was registered on October 18, 2024, the documents showed.
 
In June 204, Nadir Godrej of Godrej Industries had purchased three luxury apartments for Rs 180 crore in Ruparel House, Malabar Hill, in south Mumbai, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.com.
 
In April 2024, Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha Group, had sold two apartments in its luxury project Lodha Malabar on Walkeshwar Road, Malabar Hill, one of Mumbai’s posh areas, for Rs 270 crore to the chairman and managing director of Wellknown Polyesters Ltd, Anil Gupta, documents accessed by IndexTap showed.
       

More From This Section

PremiumPurchasing Health Insurance

World Health Day: Conduct a thorough checkup of your health insurance

PremiumFixed Deposit

FD rate cuts: Hunt for returns but keep liquidity needs, safety in mind

Canada Flag

85% Canadians now live 'paycheque to paycheque'; Indian immigrants hit hard

property, land, house, real estate

Gift deed vs will: SC rules in woman's favour after 30-year dispute

work from home,remote working,

White collar gig jobs surge as India embraces flexi work: Top roles and pay

Topics : Adani Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySRH vs GT Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon