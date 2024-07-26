Business Standard
Visa-free countries for Indians: From Americas to Africa, here's the list

As of 2024, Indian passport holders have visa-free access to 58 destinations around the world

passport

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

Have you ever wondered what makes a passport powerful? It's all about the freedom it offers. A powerful passport means fewer visa hassles, opening doors to travel and explore the world with ease. The Henley Passport Index 2024 recently ranked India at the 82nd position, granting Indian citizens visa-free access to 58 foreign destinations. So, where can Indian passport holders roam freely?

As of 2024, Indian passport holders have visa-free access to 58 destinations around the world. Some notable visa-free countries, according to Travel tech firm Atlys, include:
Africa:
Angola (30 days)
Mauritius (90 days)
Rwanda (30 days)

Senegal (90 days)

Americas:
Barbados (90 days)
Dominica (6 months)
El Salvador (90 days)
Grenada (3 months)
Haiti (3 months)
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis (3 months)
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (3 months)
Trinidad and Tobago (90 days)

Asia:
Bhutan
Iran (15 days)
Kazakhstan (14 days)
Malaysia (30 days)
Maldives (90 days)
Nepal
Oman (14 days)
Qatar (30 days)
Thailand (30 days)

Oceania:
Fiji (4 months)
Kiribati (90 days)
Micronesia (30 days)
Samoa (60 days)
Vanuatu (30 days)

Top travel picks for Indians

“When it comes to favourite destinations, Indian travellers often head to the UAE, the United States, and Thailand. These countries offer a mix of luxury, adventure, and cultural experiences. Whether it's the shopping malls of Dubai, the vibrant streets of Bangkok, or the iconic landmarks of New York, there's something for everyone,” says Atlys.

Top 10 countries Indians visit most frequently

1. United Arab Emirates (UAE)
2. United States
3. Thailand
4. Singapore
5. Malaysia
6. United Kingdom
7. Australia
8. Canada
9. Saudi Arabia
10. Nepal

Entry requirements for visa-free countries

Travelling visa-free sounds great, but it's essential to be prepared. First, ensure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your travel dates. Many countries also ask for proof of sufficient funds, a return or onward ticket, and details of your accommodation. While not always mandatory, travel insurance is a wise choice for peace of mind. And, of course, be aware of customs regulations to avoid any surprises.

Global passport power rankings

The Henley Passport Index uses data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) to rank passports. It's based on the number of destinations a passport holder can enter without needing a visa. Singapore tops the list with visa-free access to 195 countries. European nations like France, Germany, and Spain follow closely behind. The United States, once higher up, now sits at the eighth position with access to 186 countries. The United Kingdom, alongside several other countries, offers entry to 190 destinations, placing it fourth.

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

