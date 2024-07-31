Visiting Dubai? You can opt for this first-of-its-kind RuPay AED forex card

In order to cater to the surging demand for foreign exchange among Indian travelers, Thomas Cook India has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch the first RuPay AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham) forex card.

The partnership comes at a time when outbound travel from India, particularly to the UAE, is witnessing exponential growth. With a 12% year-on-year increase in Indian visitors to Dubai in Q1 2024, Thomas Cook's foreign exchange business has seen a remarkable 2x upsurge. This strategic collaboration aims to provide a seamless and cost-effective travel experience for Indians visiting the UAE.

The Thomas Cook RuPay AED card offers a host of benefits, including complimentary travel vouchers worth Rs 13,900, lounge access, free ATM withdrawals in the UAE, and insurance coverage up to Rs 7.5 lakh. Additionally, cardholders can enjoy exclusive discounts on photography experiences at popular UAE attractions.

Key Benefits of the Thomas Cook RuPay Card:

Thomas Cook travel vouchers worth INR 13,900.00

Lounge access at International Airports in India*

Free ATM Withdrawal (in UAE)*

Free replacement on the loss of a Card

Complimentary insurance cover up to INR 7,50,000.00

50% off on unique photographic experiences at UAE’s top attractions, by Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging (DEI) including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, The View at The Palm Observatory, LEGOLand Dubai, Atlantis The Palm

KrisFlyer miles on every Forex purchase

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Thomas Cook as we continue to innovate and meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Deepesh Varma, Executive Vice President - Foreign Exchange, Thomas Cook (India) Limited. "The RuPay AED card is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class travel solutions."

Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Products, NPCI, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in enhancing the forex experience for Indian travelers. "The RuPay AED card is a step towards providing convenient and secure payment solutions for Indians visiting the UAE," he said.