Friday, February 13, 2026 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Want to study at ISB? New scholarship offers 100% tuition fee waiver

Want to study at ISB? New scholarship offers 100% tuition fee waiver

The need-cum merit scholarship will provide 100% tuition fee waivers to recipients over multiple years, beginning with the current academic year.

The MoU for this scholarship was exchanged in the presence of Aditi Kothari Desai, Chairperson, DSP Asset Managers; Dean Madan Pillutla; Kalpen Parekh, Managing Director & CEO, DSP Asset Managers; and DNV Kumara Guru, Senior Director – Advancement, A

The MoU for this scholarship was exchanged in the presence of Aditi Kothari Desai, Chairperson, DSP Asset Managers; Dean Madan Pillutla; Kalpen Parekh, Managing Director & CEO, DSP Asset Managers; and DNV Kumara Guru, Senior Director – Advancement, A

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Students aspiring to pursue management education early in their careers could now get significant financial support. The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the DSP Scholarship Programme for its Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL), offering 100% tuition fee waivers to selected students through a multi-year CSR partnership with DSP Asset Managers.
 
The scholarship will initially support two students from the current PGP YL cohort, and from the next academic cycles onward, five students will be selected every year. The initiative is designed as a need-cum-merit scholarship, meaning students will be evaluated both on financial need and academic potential. For many students considering early-entry management programmes, the high cost of tuition is often a barrier — something this scholarship aims to address directly.
 
 
The PGP YL programme itself is ISB’s early-career management course aimed at high-potential students, offering a globally benchmarked curriculum and leadership development opportunities. By covering tuition costs, the scholarship allows recipients to focus on learning, career planning, and leadership development without financial pressure. The initiative reflects a broader push by institutions and corporates to make quality management education more accessible to talented students at the beginning of their professional journeys.
 
For students planning to pursue management education soon after graduation, the announcement signals growing scholarship opportunities in India’s top business schools, especially for programmes focused on young leaders and future managers.  "Through this multi-year scholarship program with ISB, we are investing in young leaders at a formative stage of their journey, enabling them to focus on learning, self-discovery, and long-term impact. This initiative reflects our commitment to building a strong and inclusive foundation for future leadership in India," said  Aditi Kothari Desai, Chairperson, DSP Asset Managers.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

"Homebuyers disappointed": Supreme Court questions RERA effectiveness

Smallcap mutual funds, mutual funds

New tax regime vs ELSS: Should you still invest in tax-saving funds?

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

India's taxpayer base doubled to 12 cr in 11 yrs, middle class expands: FM

transfer pricing provisions, associated enterprise definition, draft Income Tax Bill 2025, beneficial ownership tax rule, intra-group transactions India, house property income taxation, pre-construction interest deduction, Income Tax Act associated e

Learn about tax rule changes to avoid last-minute confusion during filingpremium

smart kitchens

Can AI cook dinner? India's smart kitchens test the limits of automationpremium

Topics : ISB

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayStock Market Crash TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bangladesh Election results 2026Personal Finance