Want to study at ISB? New scholarship offers 100% tuition fee waiver

Students aspiring to pursue management education early in their careers could now get significant financial support. The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the DSP Scholarship Programme for its Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL), offering 100% tuition fee waivers to selected students through a multi-year CSR partnership with DSP Asset Managers.

The scholarship will initially support two students from the current PGP YL cohort, and from the next academic cycles onward, five students will be selected every year. The initiative is designed as a need-cum-merit scholarship, meaning students will be evaluated both on financial need and academic potential. For many students considering early-entry management programmes, the high cost of tuition is often a barrier — something this scholarship aims to address directly.

The PGP YL programme itself is ISB’s early-career management course aimed at high-potential students, offering a globally benchmarked curriculum and leadership development opportunities. By covering tuition costs, the scholarship allows recipients to focus on learning, career planning, and leadership development without financial pressure. The initiative reflects a broader push by institutions and corporates to make quality management education more accessible to talented students at the beginning of their professional journeys.

For students planning to pursue management education soon after graduation, the announcement signals growing scholarship opportunities in India’s top business schools, especially for programmes focused on young leaders and future managers. "Through this multi-year scholarship program with ISB, we are investing in young leaders at a formative stage of their journey, enabling them to focus on learning, self-discovery, and long-term impact. This initiative reflects our commitment to building a strong and inclusive foundation for future leadership in India," said Aditi Kothari Desai, Chairperson, DSP Asset Managers.