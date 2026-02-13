New tax regime vs ELSS: Should you still invest in tax-saving funds?
The new tax regime hasn't reduced ELSS performance - but it has reduced the tax incentive to invest in them.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Listen to This Article
If you’ve shifted to the new income tax regime, you may be wondering whether ELSS (Equity-Linked Savings Scheme) funds still make sense — especially since they no longer offer tax deductions under Section 80C.
Under the old tax regime, these funds qualified for a deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C. They also come with a three-year lock-in period.
The short answer: ELSS returns haven’t been hurt by the new tax regime — but the reason to invest in them may have changed.
ELSS performance hasn’t declined
Value Research compared ELSS funds with flexi-cap funds and the broader market shows that the category continues to hold up well over the long term.
Also Read
Between January 2018 and February 2026, ELSS funds delivered average five-year rolling returns of about 15.3%, roughly in line with flexi-cap funds and ahead of the Nifty 500 TRI (14.8%).
ELSS funds also:
Outperformed flexi-cap funds in over half of five-year periods
Beat the benchmark in nearly two-thirds of periods
This shows that tax changes don’t directly affect mutual fund returns — performance depends on markets and fund management decisions, not taxation rules.
"The above data proves that ELSS funds have been on a strong footing. While they delivered nearly identical returns to flexi-cap funds, they also beat their benchmark by a decent margin. What’s more, the category outperformed flexi caps in marginally more than half of all five-year periods and the Nifty 500 TRI in nearly two-thirds of such periods," said Ameya Satyawadi of Value Research in a note.
What has changed is the investment motivation.
Under the old tax regime:
ELSS offered Section 80C deduction up to ₹1.5 lakh
Investors used them primarily for tax saving + equity exposure
Under the new regime:
Tax deductions don’t apply
ELSS becomes just another diversified equity fund with a 3-year lock-in
That lock-in can matter for investors who want flexibility.
When ELSS still makes sense
ELSS may still work for you if:
- You are continuing in the old tax regime
- You want disciplined long-term equity investing
- You are comfortable with the three-year lock-in period
Because fundamentally, ELSS remains an equity mutual fund category with strong long-term returns.
When you may skip ELSS
If you are in the new tax regime, you might prefer:
- Flexi-cap funds
- Large-cap or index funds
- Other diversified equity funds without lock-in
These can offer similar market exposure with greater liquidity.
"So, should investors under the new tax regime still consider ELSS funds? Though the category has been on par with flexi-cap funds, it comes with a lock-in period, something that may not suit investors seeking liquidity. However, if you have opted for the old regime and are comfortable with the three-year lock-in period, ELSS funds still hold merit," noted Value Research.
The takeaway for investors
The new tax regime hasn’t reduced ELSS performance — but it has reduced the tax incentive to invest in them.
For most investors today, the decision is simple:
Old regime → ELSS can still be useful
New regime → choose equity funds based on goals, not tax benefits
Think of ELSS now as an investment choice, not a tax-saving compulsion.
More From This Section
Topics : ELSS
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:52 AM IST