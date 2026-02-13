New tax regime vs ELSS: Should you still invest in tax-saving funds?

If you’ve shifted to the new income tax regime, you may be wondering whether ELSS (Equity-Linked Savings Scheme) funds still make sense — especially since they no longer offer tax deductions under Section 80C.

Under the old tax regime, these funds qualified for a deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C. They also come with a three-year lock-in period.

The short answer: ELSS returns haven’t been hurt by the new tax regime — but the reason to invest in them may have changed.

ELSS performance hasn’t declined

Value Research compared ELSS funds with flexi-cap funds and the broader market shows that the category continues to hold up well over the long term.

Between January 2018 and February 2026, ELSS funds delivered average five-year rolling returns of about 15.3%, roughly in line with flexi-cap funds and ahead of the Nifty 500 TRI (14.8%).

ELSS funds also:

Outperformed flexi-cap funds in over half of five-year periods

Beat the benchmark in nearly two-thirds of periods

This shows that tax changes don’t directly affect mutual fund returns — performance depends on markets and fund management decisions, not taxation rules.

"The above data proves that ELSS funds have been on a strong footing. While they delivered nearly identical returns to flexi-cap funds, they also beat their benchmark by a decent margin. What’s more, the category outperformed flexi caps in marginally more than half of all five-year periods and the Nifty 500 TRI in nearly two-thirds of such periods," said Ameya Satyawadi of Value Research in a note.

What has changed is the investment motivation.

Under the old tax regime:

ELSS offered Section 80C deduction up to ₹1.5 lakh

Investors used them primarily for tax saving + equity exposure

Under the new regime:

Tax deductions don’t apply

ELSS becomes just another diversified equity fund with a 3-year lock-in

That lock-in can matter for investors who want flexibility.

When ELSS still makes sense

ELSS may still work for you if:

You are continuing in the old tax regime

You want disciplined long-term equity investing

You are comfortable with the three-year lock-in period

Because fundamentally, ELSS remains an equity mutual fund category with strong long-term returns.

When you may skip ELSS

If you are in the new tax regime, you might prefer:

Flexi-cap funds

Large-cap or index funds

Other diversified equity funds without lock-in

These can offer similar market exposure with greater liquidity.

"So, should investors under the new tax regime still consider ELSS funds? Though the category has been on par with flexi-cap funds, it comes with a lock-in period, something that may not suit investors seeking liquidity. However, if you have opted for the old regime and are comfortable with the three-year lock-in period, ELSS funds still hold merit," noted Value Research.

The takeaway for investors

The new tax regime hasn’t reduced ELSS performance — but it has reduced the tax incentive to invest in them.

For most investors today, the decision is simple:

Old regime → ELSS can still be useful

New regime → choose equity funds based on goals, not tax benefits

Think of ELSS now as an investment choice, not a tax-saving compulsion.