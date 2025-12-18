What are the best health insurance plans for women living in cities?

For a long time, health insurance policies followed a one-size-fits-all approach. Increasingly, though, they have come around to the fact that men and women may need different types of coverage, given their different needs. There are a number some gender-specific needs that come from living and working in a city that need specialised care, including pregnancy. To take care of such things, insurance companies now offer specific policies that have been crafted keeping women in mind. Here is Policybazaar's list of the best premiums and policies that are aimed at young women professionals in cities.