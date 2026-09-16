What ongoing costs should first-time renters remember

Moving into your first rented home is exciting, but rent is only one part of the monthly cost of living independently. Many first-time renters budget for the advertised rent while overlooking one-time setup costs, recurring household bills and future replacement expenses. These overlooked costs can strain cash flow , lead to unnecessary borrowing and make it harder to stay on top of monthly finances.

The good news is that most of these expenses are predictable. With a little planning, it is possible to spread costs over time, prioritise essential purchases and avoid turning a new home into a source of financial stress.

The one-time and recurring costs people underestimate while moving or setting up a home

The first surprise for many renters is that moving costs extend well beyond the first month's rent. Before moving in, there may be a security deposit, advance rent, moving services, utility connection charges, internet installation fees and basic household purchases. Even small items such as cleaning products, kitchen utensils, waste bins, curtains or light bulbs can quickly add up when bought together.

After moving in, recurring expenses begin. Utilities such as electricity, water and gas, internet bills, mobile services, parking charges, renter's insurance where applicable, laundry costs and household consumables become part of the monthly budget. Seasonal changes can also affect utility bills, with electricity costs often rising during periods of heavier heating or air-conditioning use.

Many renters also forget that a home requires ongoing spending even if the landlord handles major repairs. Replacing damaged kitchenware, buying storage solutions, restocking cleaning supplies or replacing worn household items are recurring costs that should be expected rather than treated as surprises.

The practical lesson is simple: the true monthly cost of renting is the rent plus every recurring expense needed to keep the household running comfortably.

How to separate must-haves from deferrable expenses and avoid debt-led overspending

The easiest way to stay within budget is to separate essential purchases from those that can wait. Before moving, make a list of everything you think you need, then divide it into two groups.

Must-haves are items needed for daily living from the first day. These include a bed, basic cooking equipment, essential furniture, cleaning supplies, internet access if required for work or study and utility connections. Deferrable purchases are items that improve comfort but are not immediately necessary, such as decorative furniture, premium appliances, artwork, extra seating or home décor.

For example, buying a dining table immediately may be less important than purchasing a mattress or refrigerator. Likewise, furnishing every room during the first month may create financial pressure when the same items could be added gradually over several months.

Financing should also be approached carefully. Borrowing may be reasonable for essential, durable purchases that fit comfortably within your repayment capacity. However, relying on high-interest credit cards or buy-now-pay-later plans for non-essential furniture and lifestyle upgrades can increase monthly obligations long after the excitement of moving has faded.

A useful decision rule is to ask two questions before making a purchase: "Will this affect my ability to live safely or work effectively if I delay it?" and "Can I comfortably pay for it without reducing my ability to cover next month's essential bills?" If the answer to both questions is no, postponing the purchase may be the better financial decision.

How to build a maintenance and replacement buffer for the next 12 months

Many household expenses do not occur every month, but they still need to be planned for. Small appliances eventually fail, kitchen equipment wears out, linens need replacing and unexpected household purchases arise throughout the year. Rather than treating these costs as emergencies, include them in your annual budget.

One practical approach is to create a separate home maintenance and replacement fund. Each month, transfer a fixed amount into this savings category alongside your regular housing expenses. Over time, this fund can cover replacing household essentials, buying seasonal items or managing unexpected housing-related costs without disrupting the rest of your budget.

Review the fund every few months and update it as your household changes. Someone living in a furnished apartment may need a smaller replacement budget than someone furnishing an unfurnished home from scratch. Likewise, households with more appliances or larger utility bills may benefit from a larger buffer.

It also helps to review utility bills regularly. Tracking electricity and water usage throughout the year can reveal seasonal patterns and make it easier to budget for higher-cost months instead of being surprised by larger bills.

The goal is not to predict every future expense perfectly. It is to recognise that replacements and maintenance are part of normal household spending and deserve a place in the monthly budget.

Common mistakes first-time renters make

One common mistake is budgeting only for rent while ignoring the many costs that come with setting up a home. Another is trying to furnish the entire property immediately, often using expensive credit for purchases that could have been delayed.

Many renters also underestimate utility bills, especially during seasonal peaks, or forget recurring costs such as internet, subscriptions and household supplies. Others assume that once they move in, housing expenses become predictable, without planning for replacement purchases or unexpected maintenance.

Finally, some people treat every household purchase as equally urgent. In reality, spreading non-essential purchases over several months often results in a more manageable budget and less financial pressure.

Closing action checklist

Before moving into your first rental, complete these steps:

List every one-time moving expense, including deposits, moving services and utility setup costs.

Estimate all recurring monthly housing costs, not just rent.

Separate essential purchases from items that can wait.

Avoid borrowing for non-essential furniture or décor.

Budget for higher seasonal utility bills.

Create a dedicated maintenance and replacement savings fund.

Review household expenses every month and adjust the budget as needed.

Add new recurring costs to your budget as your household changes.

Renting your first home is about more than paying rent on time. A realistic budget includes both the visible and the hidden costs of running a household. Planning for these expenses before they arise can make independent living more affordable, reduce financial stress and help build healthier long-term money habits.

FAQs

Which moving or setup costs are most often missed?

Many first-time renters remember the security deposit and first month's rent but overlook expenses such as utility connection fees, internet installation, moving services, basic kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies, curtains, household essentials and renter's insurance where applicable. Ongoing costs such as utilities, parking and household consumables are also commonly underestimated.

How much of the expense should be planned before the move?

Ideally, estimate all expected move-in costs along with the first few months of recurring housing expenses before signing a lease. This includes deposits, moving costs, utilities, furniture, household essentials and monthly bills. Planning ahead reduces the likelihood of relying on expensive borrowing for predictable expenses.

Where does financing make sense and where does it create regret?

Financing may be appropriate for essential, durable purchases that fit comfortably within your budget and repayment capacity. However, borrowing for decorative furniture, luxury appliances or other non-essential upgrades can increase monthly financial pressure. If a purchase can be delayed without affecting everyday living, saving first is often the lower-risk option.

How should yearly repairs, furnishing and replacement costs be budgeted?

Treat these expenses as expected rather than unexpected. Estimate likely replacement and maintenance needs over the coming year and contribute a fixed amount each month to a dedicated home-maintenance fund. Reviewing this savings goal periodically helps ensure it remains appropriate as household needs change.