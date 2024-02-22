Why ICICI Prudential has launched a Nifty LargeMidcap 250 index fund

The Scheme seeks to invest in companies whose securities are included in Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index in the same weightage that they represent in the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index in order to achieve the returns of the above index, subject to tracking errors.

The New Fund Offer period is from February 22 to March 7, 2024 and. Nishit Patel, Priya Sridhar and Kewal Shah are the fund managers. Index mutual funds create a portfolio which mirrors a market index. The securities included in the portfolio and their weights are the same as that in the index. The fund manager does not rebalance the portfolio based on their view of the market. These funds are passively managed, which means that the fund manager makes only minor, periodic adjustments to keep the fund in line with its index.