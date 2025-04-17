Why you should go beyond wellness and invest in health insurance

Of late, there has been a renewed focus on wellness and self-care, with younger people going the extra mile to take care of their health. This is a welcome move, and good health obviously can prevent many illnesses. However, given the state of public healthcare in the country and the cost of good private healthcare, it is always advisable to have a good health insurance plan at your back. Here's a list of the best health insurance premia from Policybazaar.com for young male professionals in their 30s.