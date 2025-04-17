Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Why you should go beyond wellness and invest in health insurance

Why you should go beyond wellness and invest in health insurance

No matter how fit you think you are, it is always a good idea to invest in a good health insurance plan that can take on the burden of a serious ailment

Healthcare, Budget, health budget

It is always advisable to have a good health insurance plan at your back. | Representational

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Of late, there has been a renewed focus on wellness and self-care, with younger people going the extra mile to take care of their health. This is a welcome move, and good health obviously can prevent many illnesses. However, given the state of public healthcare in the country and the cost of good private healthcare, it is always advisable to have a good health insurance plan at your back. Here's a list of the best health insurance premia from Policybazaar.com for young male professionals in their 30s. 
 

More From This Section

PremiumThailand offers a deep history reflected in its ornate temples, traditional festivals, and unique local customs that give visitors a genuine taste of its heritage

Thailand: Great food, better sights, and plenty of cultural attractions

The Centre and states together spent about Rs 9.6 trillion on the pension of their employees in 2023-24 (FY24, revised estimates), accounting for 3.3 per cent of India's gross domestic product (GDP). The proportion peaked at 3.8 per cent in the pande

Facing marital issue?Women officers can now prioritise children for pension

indigo airlines, indigo

How IndiGo-Swiggy partnership works in rewarding you beyond the flight

Premiummutual fund, assets under management

Small-cap funds preferred by high risk takers, promise outsized returns

Scam, Online scam

Monk loses Rs 2.5 cr in 'digital arrest': How to be safe against scam

Topics : Health Insurance healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025Stock Market HolidayWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon