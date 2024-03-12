Yellow metal: Commit to minimum 7-year horizon after rally in gold

Gold scaled a new closing peak of Rs 65,383 per 10 grams on March 11. The yellow metal has rallied 17.8 per cent over the past year. While gold may remain volatile over the next few months, its prospects remain bright over the medium term.

What sparked the rally



The rally in gold began towards the end of February, following the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index. This index aligned with expectations. “Its release came on the heels of the January Consumer Price Index (CPI), which had exceeded expectations. The PCE price index mitigated concerns about inflation,” says