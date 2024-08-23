Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Your bank account will be automatically debited to replenish FASTag balance

Customers no longer need to manually monitor and replenish their FASTag and NCMC balances.

Fastag

A FASTag is uniquely issued to a vehicle, based on its registration certificate. Photo: PTI

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

In a move aimed at enhancing convenience and efficiency, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has updated its e-mandate framework to allow for automatic replenishment of FASTag and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) balances.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to allow vehicles to pass through toll plazas without stopping for cash payments.   
Imagine you have a FASTag linked to your bank account. Previously, if your FASTag balance fell below a certain threshold, you would receive a notification to recharge it. Under the new e-mandate framework, your bank account will be automatically debited to replenish the FASTag balance, ensuring uninterrupted toll payments.

This significant change eliminates the need for pre-debit notifications, ensuring a seamless experience for users. With automatic replenishment enabled, customers can enjoy uninterrupted toll payments and other transactions without worrying about low balances.

Key Changes:

Pre-Debit Notification: Previously, e-mandates required a 24-hour notification before funds were debited from the customer's account. This new change eliminates the need for pre-debit notifications for FASTag and NCMC auto-replenishment.
 

Topics : FASTag

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

