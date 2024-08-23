Your bank account will be automatically debited to replenish FASTag balance

A FASTag is uniquely issued to a vehicle, based on its registration certificate. Photo: PTI

In a move aimed at enhancing convenience and efficiency, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has updated its e-mandate framework to allow for automatic replenishment of FASTag and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) balances.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to allow vehicles to pass through toll plazas without stopping for cash payments.

Imagine you have a FASTag linked to your bank account. Previously, if your FASTag balance fell below a certain threshold, you would receive a notification to recharge it. Under the new e-mandate framework, your bank account will be automatically debited to replenish the FASTag balance, ensuring uninterrupted toll payments.

This significant change eliminates the need for pre-debit notifications, ensuring a seamless experience for users. With automatic replenishment enabled, customers can enjoy uninterrupted toll payments and other transactions without worrying about low balances.

Key Changes:

Pre-Debit Notification: Previously, e-mandates required a 24-hour notification before funds were debited from the customer's account. This new change eliminates the need for pre-debit notifications for FASTag and NCMC auto-replenishment.



Auto-Replenishment: The RBI has enabled automatic replenishment of balances in FASTag and NCMC accounts. This means that funds will be automatically debited from the customer's linked bank account to maintain sufficient balance for toll payments and other transactions.



Customer-Set Threshold: Customers can set their own threshold for automatic replenishment.



Recurring Payments: The RBI recognizes that FASTag and NCMC payments are recurring in nature but without a fixed periodicity.



Here's how FASTag works:

Purchase and Activation: You purchase a FASTag from a participating bank or online. It's a small sticker that you affix to your vehicle's windshield. You then link your prepaid or bank account to the FASTag.

Toll Payment: As you approach a toll plaza equipped with FASTag readers, the system automatically detects your tag and deducts the toll fee from your linked account. You can drive through without stopping.



Recharge: When your FASTag balance falls below a certain threshold, you can recharge it online, at bank branches, or through mobile apps.