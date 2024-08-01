New FASTag regulations from August 1: Update KYC, link to vehicle, and more

Starting today, new regulations for FASTag usage will come into effect, aiming to streamline toll collection and reduce congestion on national highways. These changes will require users to update their accounts and follow new procedures to avoid potential inconveniences at toll plazas.

FASTag is an RFID passive tag used for making toll payments directly from your linked prepaid or savings/current account. It is affixed to the vehicle's windscreen, allowing you to drive through toll plazas without stopping for payment. The toll fare is deducted directly from your linked account.

Key changes from August 1

1. KYC process update:

Replace FASTag accounts older than five years.

Update KYC details for accounts three years or older by October 31.

2. Mandatory linking:

Link FASTag to the vehicle's registration and chassis number, and owner's phone number.

Upload vehicle photos for account verification.

3. Increased toll for non-compliance:

Vehicles without FASTags will be charged double the standard toll fee.

The most critical update involves the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. FASTag accounts that are five years old or older must be replaced from August 1. Users must check the issuance date of their FASTag accounts and get replacements from their issuing authorities, as old accounts will become invalid. Additionally, accounts that are at least three years old must renew their KYC details by October 31. Failure to comply with these new KYC requirements could lead to the blacklisting of the FASTag accounts.

Another important change is the mandatory linking of the FASTag account to the vehicle's registration number, chassis number, and the owner's phone number. This measure aims to prevent the misuse of FASTags, which previously allowed one account to be used for multiple vehicles. Users are also required to upload photos of the vehicle's front and side to complete the linking process. For new vehicles purchased from August 1 onwards, the registration number must be updated within three months of purchase.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recently introduced these guidelines to encourage the widespread adoption of FASTags, making toll collection more efficient and reducing waiting times at toll plazas. These new rules apply to all national highways across India and are part of a broader push towards a more streamlined and digitised transportation infrastructure.

Key points about FASTag:

Vehicle-specific: Once affixed, it cannot be transferred to another vehicle.

Availability: Purchase from any NETC Member Bank.

Rechargeable: If linked to a prepaid account, it needs to be recharged based on usage.

Blacklisting: If the account balance is insufficient, the FASTag will be blacklisted, requiring cash payment at the toll plaza.

FASTag usage in India

With a penetration rate of around 98% and over 80 million users, FASTag has significantly improved the Electronic Toll Collection system in India.

NHAI collects user fees on National Highways under the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Currently, user fees are collected for approximately 45,000 km of National Highways and Expressways at around 1,000 Toll Plazas nationwide.

How to check FASTag status

If you need to verify the status of FASTags linked to your vehicle, execute the following steps:

1. Visit the official website at (https://www.npci.org.in/what-we-do/netc-fastag/check-your-netc-fastag-status)

2. Input your vehicle details

3. Select “Submit.”

4. Review the status information provided for each FASTag associated with your vehicle.

Watch out for incomplete FASTag KYC

Should your FASTag KYC be incomplete, notifications will be sent through email, SMS, or the bank's app alerting you to this issue.

To update your KYC:

For NHAI FASTags: Visit https://fastag.ihmcl.com, log in, and update your KYC online.

For bank-issued FASTags: Access (https://www.netc.org.in/request-for-netc-fastag), select your issuing bank, and follow the link to update your KYC online.

The absence of notifications suggests your KYC is complete.