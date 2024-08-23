What's the latest DDA housing scheme? Over 1,100 register for it on Day 1

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has witnessed overwhelming interest in its newly launched housing schemes, with over 1,100 people registering in just two days. DDA officials said 414 people registered through e-auction in the DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024 in the first two days. The registration for this scheme was started on Wednesday.

The Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 and DDA Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024 garnered 750 and 405 registrations, respectively, on the first day.