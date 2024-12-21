Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 06:50 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / 36 cr beneficiaries verified under Ayushman Bharat PM-Jan Arogya Yojana

36 cr beneficiaries verified under Ayushman Bharat PM-Jan Arogya Yojana

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday

Ayushman Bharat , PMJAY

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri- Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is a flagship scheme of the Government that provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year. | Representational

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly 36 crore beneficiaries have been verified under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri- Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) as of November 30, 2024. The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Further, 8.39 crore hospital admissions worth over Rs 1.16 lakh crore have been authorized under the scheme. There has been significant saving towards Out-of-Pocket-Expenditure (OOPE) for beneficiaries related to hospitalization costs.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri- Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is a flagship scheme of the Government that provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to approximately 55 crore beneficiaries corresponding to 12.37 crore families constituting economically vulnerable bottom 40 percent of India's population.

 

Many of the States/UTs implementing the scheme have converged their respective State Health Insurance Schemes with AB PM-JAY, thereby increasing the population covered under government-funded medical insurance to include more than 18 crore families.

In March 2024, 37 lakh families of ASHA, Anganwadi Workers, and Anganwadi Helpers were also included in the scheme. Further, on October 29, 2024, the Government expanded AB PM-JAY to provide free treatment benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh per year to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their socio-economic status. The estimated number of beneficiary families aged 70 years and above across the country is 4.5 crore corresponding to the 6 crore individuals under the scheme.

More From This Section

Healthcare global

Healthcare industry faces rising cybersecurity threats: Seqrite report

Dementia, old man

India's ageing population at high risk of dementia, cases to double by 2030

Demand for diagnostic testing is rising rapidly from smaller towns pushing the organised diagnostic services players to focus on penetrating deeper into these markets.

Diagnostic demand rises in towns; organised players lead expansion plans

Health

Health scares of 2024: A Year-in-Review of outbreaks and global responses

cancer

88 mn women screened for cervical cancer under national programme: Govt

Topics : Narendra Modi Ayushman Bharat Healthcare in India India Prime Minister Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon