Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / AHPI and Star Health to resume cashless hospital services from Oct 10

AHPI and Star Health to resume cashless hospital services from Oct 10

It was also agreed that the parties will make all efforts to ensure that the other outstanding issues, including tariff revisions, are resolved by October 31, a joint statement said

US drug costs

To prevent similar incidents in future and to protect customer interests, the AHPI will help form a group of industry leaders who will collaborate with the key insurers to reach an industry-level agreement, it said. | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) and the Star Health and Allied Insurance Company on Sunday said they have mutually decided to restore cashless services at AHPI member hospitals effective October 10.

It was also agreed that the parties will make all efforts to ensure that the other outstanding issues, including tariff revisions, are resolved by October 31, a joint statement said.

To prevent similar incidents in future and to protect customer interests, the AHPI will help form a group of industry leaders who will collaborate with the key insurers to reach an industry-level agreement, it said.

This decision has been taken in the interest of the patients and the policyholders to ensure that they continue to receive timely, hassle-free access to healthcare services without financial distress, it added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

sleep anxiety

Chronic poor sleep may nudge brain toward dementia, find researchers

PCOS and role of parents

6 smart ways to talk to your teen about sex without the awkwardness

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says he'll share 'important' autism findings in Monday address

facial expressions ageing, wrinkles, skincare

From frowns to smiles: These 7 tiny expressions speed up visible ageing

magnesium deficiency

Understanding magnesium deficiency: Signs, causes and solutions

Topics : healthcare Star Health

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVEInd vs Pak Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4Ind vs Pak Pitch ReportH-1B Visa new RulesPM Modi To Address NationEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon