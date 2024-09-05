Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Health / Antibiotic production waste fuelling drug-resistant bacteria, warns WHO

Antibiotic production waste fuelling drug-resistant bacteria, warns WHO

In a first, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued norms on managing waste during antibiotic production

WHO, World Health Organization

In its maiden guidance on antibiotic pollution from manufacturing, the WHO noted that despite widespread documentation of high antibiotic pollution, the issue remains largely unregulated. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rise and spread of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) due to antibiotic pollution poses a significant threat to the global effectiveness of antibiotics, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This includes antibiotics manufactured at sites responsible for the pollution itself.

In its maiden guidance on antibiotic pollution from manufacturing, the WHO noted that despite widespread documentation of high antibiotic pollution, the issue remains largely unregulated. Besides, existing quality assurance standards often fail to address the environmental emissions involved in the production process.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Guidance for waste management in antibiotic manufacturing

Ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level meeting on AMR, set for September 26, 2024, WHO's guidelines point out the lack of public guidance on how consumers should dispose of unused or expired antibiotics, increasing the risk of improper disposal and environmental contamination.

“Pharmaceutical waste from antibiotic manufacturing can lead to the development of drug-resistant bacteria, which can spread globally, threatening public health,” said Dr Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Assistant Director-General for AMR ad interim. Controlling pollution from these sources, she explained, is vital to preserving the efficacy of antibiotics for all.

Globally, there is insufficient information available regarding the environmental harm caused by pharmaceutical production, said the report. “This guidance offers an independent, scientific basis for regulators, inspectors, and the industry to adopt stringent antibiotic pollution controls,” said Dr Maria Neira, WHO Director of the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health.

More From This Section

Sickle cell disease, health, drug

ICMR to conduct first Chintan Shivir for sickle cell disease research

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

Coal India, Aster CMI Hospital partner to provide bone marrow transplants

PremiumDoctor, Medicine, Medical

Govt plans to launch central database for allied healthcare professionals

Monkeypox

Bihar issues advisory on Monkeypox, health desk to be set up at airport

plastics

How to minimise microplastic exposure from food, water, air, and clothes


Underlining the importance of transparency, Dr Neira highlighted that the guidance would enable buyers and the public to consider manufacturers' efforts to manage pollution when making decisions.

Global collaboration to tackle AMR

The call for such guidance has been echoed by numerous international bodies, including the WHO Executive Board, G7 health ministers, and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Jacqueline Alvarez, chief of branch for UNEP's Industry and Economy Division, stressed the importance of addressing the role of the environment in the spread of AMR. "Pollution prevention and control across manufacturing sites, municipal systems, healthcare facilities, and agri-food systems must be prioritised," she said.

The guidelines were developed in collaboration with international experts and underwent public consultation, receiving valuable feedback from stakeholders, including the pharmaceutical industry. Industry-led initiatives to tackle antibiotic pollution are already in place, though some areas may require updating to align with the new standards.

Targets to reduce AMR, protect ecosystems

The guidance establishes health-based targets to mitigate the risk of AMR spread and sets out measures to protect aquatic ecosystems affected by antibiotic contamination. These targets apply to all antibiotics, whether intended for human, animal, or plant use and cover the entire production process from the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to final packaging.

AMR arises when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites develop resistance to medications, making treatments less effective. This results in more severe illness and an increased risk of untreatable infections. While AMR is primarily driven by the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials, millions worldwide still lack access to essential medications.

Also Read

Mpox

No mpox case reported in India since March 2024, low risk assessed

Polio

161,000 children vaccinated against polio in Gaza in 2 days, says WHO

Union Budget, Budget 2024, mobile phones, smartophone, telecom

No link between mobile phones, brain cancer, finds WHO-backed study

WHO, World Health Organization

South-east asian nations must take steps to reduce road mishap deaths: WHO

Mpox outbreak

Mpox concerns grow in Pakistan as fifth case reported in Peshawar

Topics : WHO Antimicrobial resistance Antibiotics pollution waste management pharmaceutical firms bacterial infections Emissions UNGA Session health problems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon