Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Health / ICMR to conduct first Chintan Shivir for sickle cell disease research

ICMR to conduct first Chintan Shivir for sickle cell disease research

The top scientists and medical experts all over the country will participate in the Chintan Shivir to be held from September 5 to September 6

Sickle cell disease, health, drug

As India targets eliminating sickle cell diseases by 2047, this meeting is considered to be an important step.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) is scheduled to organise the first brainstorming session on sickle cell disease research for two days.
The top scientists and medical experts all over the country will participate in the Chintan Shivir to be held from September 5 to September 6, 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the sources, the purpose behind organising the brainstorming session is to identify the research, diagnosis and affordable treatment for sickle cell disease."We want to identify the research properties that can be taken up in sickle cell disease and existing scenarios with respect to the screening , the diagnosis, treatment, preventive measuresand awareness," said sources.
During two days, panel discussion will have six different sessions, like patient perspectives understanding the patients living with SCD and their needs, strategic open brainstorming, screening methods & strategies, antenatal and newborn screening point of care tests, implementation research optimising the coverage & services of National SCD Mission, treatment strategies current approaches and advancements areas for further research, prevention strategies prevention strategies interventions towards stigma reduction & improving quality of life of SCD patients areas for further research.
As India targets eliminating sickle cell diseases by 2047, this meeting is considered to be an important step.
The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission was also launched by Prime Minister on July 1, 2023 at Shahdil, Madhya Pradesh.
This programme is being carried out in a mission for three years to conduct screening, prevention and management of sickle anaemia in tribal areas States and UT's of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

TB

Affordable TB testing technology developed by ICMR's Assam centre

food

NAPi bats for regulations to deter misleading ads of ultra-processed foods

Vaccine

Bharat Bio moves to include ICMR as co-owner in patent filings for Covaxin

Vaccine

Bharat Biotech moves to adds ICMR as co-owner of Covid-19 vaccine patent

Covaxin

Non-profit criticises ICMR for rejecting Covaxin study, alleges censorship

Topics : ICMR sickle cell disease Medical Research

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon