Blueberries as baby's first food may boost gut health and immunity: Study

Blueberries as baby's first food may boost gut health and immunity: Study

A new study finds blueberry powder in early diets helps infants develop healthier guts, stronger immunity and fewer allergy symptoms during growth stages

baby food

Introducing blueberries early may help babies build a healthier gut and stronger immunity, says a new study. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Introducing blueberries as one of the first solid foods can improve babies’ gut health, immunity, and even lower allergy risks, according to a new study.  The study, titled Introducing blueberry powder as one of the first complementary foods changes the gut microbiota composition and diversity in US human milk-fed infants: a double-blind, randomised controlled trial, published in Frontiers in Nutrition, found that infants who consumed blueberry powder daily developed a more diverse gut microbiota and showed signs of stronger immune responses compared to those who did not.

Why do the first solid foods matter for your baby’s health?

Introducing solid foods, also called complementary feeding, usually starts around six months of age. This stage is not only about teaching babies to chew, it is when their gut microbiome (the community of bacteria in the digestive system) begins to mature.
 
 
According to scientists, a healthier gut at this stage lays the foundation for stronger immunity, better digestion, and even reduced risks of allergies, obesity, or asthma later in life.

What did the researchers discover about blueberries and babies?

In this trial, 76 infants in Colorado were enrolled, and 61 completed the study. Babies were given either freeze-dried blueberry powder (about 2 ounces of fresh blueberries) or a placebo powder daily from 5 to 12 months of age. Parents mixed the powders into purees or breast milk. Researchers then analysed stool samples and tracked growth, diet, and immune markers.
 
Babies who consumed blueberry powder showed:

  • Greater gut diversity: Their gut microbiota had more “good” bacteria, such as Veillonaceae and Flavonifractor, which help with digestion and protect against inflammation
  • Reduced harmful bacteria: Potentially harmful microbes like Escherichia and Streptococcus were less abundant
  • Better immune response: Infants in the blueberry group showed fewer signs of inflammation, meaning a lower likelihood of developing allergies
The findings highlight that blueberries do not replace essential foods such as iron-rich cereals or lentils, but they can safely be an add-on that supports gut and immune health.

Why are blueberries so special?

Blueberries are rich in antioxidants, fibre, and prebiotic compounds. Prebiotics are like food for the good bacteria in a baby’s gut. By nourishing these microbes, blueberries promote balance in the digestive system and may help lower the risk of future health issues such as asthma or allergies.

Should parents start giving blueberries right away?

While the study shows exciting benefits, parents should always:
  • Introduce blueberries as a puree or powder (to avoid choking hazards)
  • Pair them with other nutrient-rich first foods such as lentils, oats, or mashed vegetables
  • Consult their paediatrician before making major changes in their baby’s diet, especially if the child has a family history of allergies

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

