Monday, October 06, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Brittle nails and tooth trouble? Time to check your calcium levels

Brittle nails and tooth trouble? Time to check your calcium levels

Calcium deficiency often hides behind everyday signs - from fatigue to brittle nails. Simple changes in diet and lifestyle can help restore balance and protect your bones

Calcium

Natural sources of calcium to support strong bones and overall health. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ever felt that odd leg cramp, tingling in your fingers, or noticed your nails becoming brittle for no reason? These little signs could be your body’s way of saying that it needs more calcium.
 
"Calcium is more than just a bone-building mineral; it also plays a vital role in keeping your heart beating steadily, your muscles moving smoothly, and your nerves working correctly. Yet, many people fall short of meeting their daily calcium needs, putting themselves at risk for long-term health issues such as osteoporosis and weakened teeth," says Dr Upasana Parv Kalra, head - Department of Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Max Healthcare, Delhi.
 
 

Role of calcium in body

 
Around 99 per cent of the body's calcium is stored in the bones, where it provides structure and strength, says Dr Kalra. The remaining one per cent circulates in the blood and soft tissues, where it supports several vital processes such as:
  • Muscle function
  • Nerve signal transmission
  • Blood clotting
  • Regulating heartbeat
  • Hormone secretion
When your calcium levels drop, your body starts borrowing from your bones and that’s where problems begin.
 

Signs and symptoms of calcium deficiency

  • Muscle cramps or spasms, often in the legs or back
  • Tingling or numbness, particularly in the fingers or around the mouth
  • Fatigue or general low energy, which may worsen over time
  • Brittle or weak nails, which may break easily
  • Dental issues, such as tooth decay or gum irritation
  • Frequent bone fractures, sometimes from minor falls or injuries
  • Delayed growth or bone development problems in children
  • Cardiovascular problems, irregular heartbeats
  • Memory loss, difficulties in concentration, and cognitive decline
"In older adults, especially postmenopausal women, long-term calcium deficiency can lead to bone thinning and increase the risk of osteopenia or osteoporosis," says Dr Kalra.

Also Read

Cough syrup

What is the toxic DEG found in Coldrif cough syrup: All you need to know

Doctors, prescriptions

Fix handwriting, shift to digital prescriptions: High court tells doctors

hair dye

She wanted to dye her hair like K-pop stars. She got kidney disease instead

cyberbullying and parents roles

Helping kids stay safe online: How parents can help tackle cyberbullying

cocoa

Cocoa extract may slow ageing by cutting deadly inflammation, study finds

 

Common causes of deficiency

  • Poor diet or low intake - A diet lacking dairy, leafy greens, or fortified foods can gradually cause deficiency.
  • Vitamin D deficiency - Without enough vitamin D, your body can’t absorb calcium effectively.
  • Hormonal issues - Underactive parathyroid glands (which control calcium levels) can lead to deficiency.
  • Medical conditions - Coeliac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, or chronic kidney diseases can interfere with calcium absorption.
  • Menopause - Women lose upto 1 per cent of their bone mineral density every year after menopause, because of the decrease in the level of calcium due to hormonal changes.
  • Pregnancy - Pregnant women are also at higher risk of deficiency due increased nutritional requirements, and persistent vomiting in some cases.
  • Certain medications also disrupt calcium absorption or balance.
 

Tests for calcium deficiency

 
If your doctor suspects calcium deficiency, a simple serum calcium blood test is usually the first step.
Approx cost: ₹250 and ₹600, depending on the lab and location.
 
If bone loss is suspected, a bone density test (DEXA scan) may also be advised, which can cost ₹1,500–₹3,000. 
 

How to boost your calcium levels

 
Once diagnosed, most people can correct deficiency with simple, practical changes to their diet, lifestyle, and supplement routine.
 
Dietary fixes
 
Include calcium-rich food in your diet to keep levels stable:
  • Milk, yoghurt, cheese
  • Leafy greens (spinach, kale, broccoli)
  • Almonds, sesame seeds, peanuts, chia seeds
  • Mackerel, prawns, sardines and salmon
  • Fortified cereals, tofu, and plant-based milks
Lifestyle fixes
  • Get 10–15 minutes of sunlight daily to boost vitamin D.
  • Include weight-bearing exercises like strength training along with walking, yoga.
  • Avoid smoking, excess caffeine, and alcohol, which can leach calcium from bones.
Supplements (if prescribed)
 
  • Calcium carbonate, Calcium citrate, Calcium gluconate or Calcium lactate is normally prescribed
  • Vitamin D supplements to aid absorption
Avoid taking supplements without medical advice. Excess calcium can cause kidney stones or other complications, caution the experts.    Also Read: Indians across all age groups deficient in iron, calcium, folate: Lancet
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

ginger

Can ginger really calm nausea, settle an upset stomach? Here's what to know

health, doctor, family, couple, IVF, pregnancy

'Misleading claims on paracetamol leave expectant parents anxious, fearful'

TB

Made-in-India TB tests validated by ICMR; offer cheaper, faster detection

Phone, social media, mobile phones

How safe is your child online? Kerala case exposes dark side of dating apps

medical, pharma, research

WHO flags surge in drug-resistant bacteria, warns of innovation crisis

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Calcium heart health bone health Osteoporosis Osteopenia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon