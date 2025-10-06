Role of calcium in body
Around 99 per cent of the body's calcium is stored in the bones, where it provides structure and strength, says Dr Kalra. The remaining one per cent circulates in the blood and soft tissues, where it supports several vital processes such as:
- Muscle function
- Nerve signal transmission
- Blood clotting
- Regulating heartbeat
- Hormone secretion
When your calcium levels drop, your body starts borrowing from your bones and that’s where problems begin.
Signs and symptoms of calcium deficiency
- Muscle cramps or spasms, often in the legs or back
- Tingling or numbness, particularly in the fingers or around the mouth
- Fatigue or general low energy, which may worsen over time
- Brittle or weak nails, which may break easily
- Dental issues, such as tooth decay or gum irritation
- Frequent bone fractures, sometimes from minor falls or injuries
- Delayed growth or bone development problems in children
- Cardiovascular problems, irregular heartbeats
- Memory loss, difficulties in concentration, and cognitive decline
"In older adults, especially postmenopausal women, long-term calcium deficiency can lead to bone thinning and increase the risk of osteopenia or osteoporosis," says Dr Kalra.
Common causes of deficiency
- Poor diet or low intake - A diet lacking dairy, leafy greens, or fortified foods can gradually cause deficiency.
- Vitamin D deficiency - Without enough vitamin D, your body can’t absorb calcium effectively.
- Hormonal issues - Underactive parathyroid glands (which control calcium levels) can lead to deficiency.
- Medical conditions - Coeliac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, or chronic kidney diseases can interfere with calcium absorption.
- Menopause - Women lose upto 1 per cent of their bone mineral density every year after menopause, because of the decrease in the level of calcium due to hormonal changes.
- Pregnancy - Pregnant women are also at higher risk of deficiency due increased nutritional requirements, and persistent vomiting in some cases.
- Certain medications also disrupt calcium absorption or balance.
Tests for calcium deficiency
If your doctor suspects calcium deficiency, a simple serum calcium blood test is usually the first step.
Approx cost: ₹250 and ₹600, depending on the lab and location.
If bone loss is suspected, a bone density test (DEXA scan) may also be advised, which can cost ₹1,500–₹3,000.
How to boost your calcium levels
Once diagnosed, most people can correct deficiency with simple, practical changes to their diet, lifestyle, and supplement routine.
Dietary fixes
Include calcium-rich food in your diet to keep levels stable:
- Milk, yoghurt, cheese
- Leafy greens (spinach, kale, broccoli)
- Almonds, sesame seeds, peanuts, chia seeds
- Mackerel, prawns, sardines and salmon
- Fortified cereals, tofu, and plant-based milks
Lifestyle fixes
- Get 10–15 minutes of sunlight daily to boost vitamin D.
- Include weight-bearing exercises like strength training along with walking, yoga.
- Avoid smoking, excess caffeine, and alcohol, which can leach calcium from bones.
Supplements (if prescribed)
- Calcium carbonate, Calcium citrate, Calcium gluconate or Calcium lactate is normally prescribed
- Vitamin D supplements to aid absorption
Avoid taking supplements without medical advice. Excess calcium can cause kidney stones or other complications, caution the experts. Also Read: Indians across all age groups deficient in iron, calcium, folate: Lancet
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.