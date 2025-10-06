She wanted to dye her hair like K-pop stars. She got kidney disease instead

A 20-year-old woman in Henan, China, has developed kidney disease after dyeing her hair every month to mimic her favourite celebrity’s ever-changing style, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Identified only as Hua, the young woman began noticing red spots on her legs, joint pain, and stomach aches before being diagnosed with kidney inflammation at Zhengzhou People’s Hospital. Her doctor, Dr Tao Chenyang, said Hua’s repeated exposure to toxic chemicals in hair dyes triggered her condition.
“Hair dye contains toxic substances that can cause renal and respiratory failure, and even increase cancer risk,” Dr Tao told local media. He added that many dyes also contain lead and mercury, which are highly harmful to human health.
How hair dye chemicals can harm the bodyDr Tao warned that hair dyes often contain toxic ingredients such as lead and mercury, which can:
- Cause renal (kidney) and respiratory failure
- Increase the risk of cancer due to carcinogenic compounds
- Harm overall health when used frequently
- Trigger skin allergies and scalp irritation
A K-pop-inspired beauty obsession
Hua admitted she visited salons almost every month to copy her idol’s hair colour changes. While the celebrity’s name was not revealed, online speculation pointed to K-pop idols known for frequent hair colour shifts as part of their branding.
The story sparked heated debate on Chinese social media.
“No star is worth chasing at the price of our health,” one user wrote. Another remarked that bleach and frequent dyeing are more harmful than occasional colouring.
Some netizens suggested that many celebrities rely on temporary sprays rather than harsh dyes.
Similar health warnings worldwide
This case is not isolated. In the United States, a former hairstylist, Hector Corvera, recently filed a lawsuit against L’Oréal and other major beauty brands, claiming that long-term exposure to carcinogenic hair dye chemicals led to his bladder cancer.
According to court filings, his urologist linked his occupation as a hairdresser to his diagnosis.
Beauty trends vs health risks
The case underscores growing concerns about the health risks of beauty products in both Asia and the West. In China, extreme fandom culture has often pushed young fans into unsafe behaviours to copy their idols, while in the US, lawsuits highlight the need for stricter safety regulations in cosmetics.
Doctors urge moderation and awareness. While occasional hair dyeing may not cause immediate harm, frequent exposure can build up toxins in the body, damaging vital organs over time.
