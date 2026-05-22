Fact-check Friday: Can eye exercises really improve vision or is it a myth?

From viral social media reels to wellness influencers promising “natural eyesight recovery”, eye exercises have become increasingly popular among people hoping to reduce their dependence on spectacles. Many claim a few minutes of daily exercise can reverse blurred vision, sharpen eyesight, and even eliminate the need for glasses altogether.

For this week’s Fact Check Friday, we asked eye doctors whether eye exercises can actually improve vision or if the popular claims circulating online are more myth than medicine. While certain exercises may help relieve eye strain and discomfort from long hours of screen use, experts say they cannot permanently correct common vision problems such as short-sightedness or age-related vision decline.

Can eye exercises improve eyesight?

According to Dr Sanjana Chilukuri, cataract & refractive surgeon at Sharat Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, Warangal, one of the biggest misconceptions today is that eye exercises can “remove spectacles".

“The honest answer is no, not in the way social media often claims,” she said.

She explained that exercises cannot change the eye's physical structure, which is responsible for conditions such as

Myopia (short-sightedness)

Hyperopia (long-sightedness)

Astigmatism (blurred/distorted vision)

Presbyopia (age-related difficulty in seeing nearby objects)

“In these cases, the issue usually lies in the way the eye is built or how it changes with age. A few minutes of exercise cannot shorten an elongated eye, alter the corneal curve, or make the ageing lens young again,” Dr Chilukuri added.

READ | Screens, carrots and cataracts: Common myths about eye health Dr Srijana, consultant ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Padmanabhanagar, said eye exercises do not permanently reduce spectacle power or cure refractive errors. She added that they can still play a supportive role in reducing symptoms such as eye strain, headaches, tiredness, and focusing discomfort, especially among people who spend long hours on digital screens.

Where eye exercises may actually help

Dr Srijana said orthoptic exercises may benefit people with binocular vision disorders such as convergence insufficiency, where the eyes struggle to work together during close-up tasks, accommodative dysfunction, which affects the eye’s ability to focus properly between near and distant objects, or other eye coordination problems.

Dr Chilukuri said that people whose eyes feel “tired, heavy, dry, or overworked” may find relief through simple habits such as taking regular screen breaks, blinking more often, or focusing on distant objects after prolonged close work.

Children with eye coordination issues, office workers exposed to screens all day, and older adults with accommodative fatigue are among the groups that may benefit the most from these supportive exercises.

Experts also recommend the widely used 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This helps reduce digital eye strain and gives the eye muscles brief relaxation periods.

Why social media keeps fuelling the trend

Doctors say the growing popularity of eye exercises is partly driven by the desire for simple, non-invasive solutions.

According to Dr Srijana, many online influencers claim they can treat refractive errors without surgery or spectacles, which encourages people to try exercises before seeking medical advice.

READ | Yoga for eye health: Natural ways to ease screen strain and boost focus Experts also point to the rise in screen exposure causing an increase in digital eye strain symptoms including dryness, blurred vision, headaches, and tired eyes. As these symptoms sometimes improve temporarily after blinking exercises or relaxation techniques, many people mistakenly believe their actual eyesight has improved.

Warning signs people should not ignore

Experts caution that relying only on eye exercises can sometimes delay the diagnosis of serious eye conditions.

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention -

sudden vision loss

persistent headaches

double vision

eye pain

redness

flashes or floaters

rapidly worsening eyesight

In children, untreated refractive errors or squint can even lead to amblyopia, commonly known as lazy eye, a condition in which one eye develops weaker vision because the brain starts favouring the other eye if not addressed early.

Doctors also warn that several eye conditions require timely diagnosis and treatment. These include glaucoma, which damages the optic nerve due to increased eye pressure, cataract, which causes clouding of the eye’s natural lens, retinal diseases that affect the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, and keratoconus, where the cornea gradually becomes thin and cone-shaped.