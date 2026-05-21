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Home / Health / Injectable cosmetics not allowed under law, says drug regulator CDSCO

Injectable cosmetics not allowed under law, says drug regulator CDSCO

The clarification is aimed at preventing misuse of cosmetic products for treatment purposes and ensuring consumer safety, particularly as non-surgical aesthetic procedures gain popularity

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The move also seeks to curb misleading advertising and unauthorised cosmetic practices by clinics and individuals (Photo: Pexels)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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Cosmetic products supplied in injectable form do not fall under the definition of cosmetics under the law and are not permitted for use by consumers, professionals or aesthetic clinics, the central drug regulator has made it clear.

The advisory by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) comes amid the growing popularity of injectable aesthetic procedures being promoted as "cosmetic" treatments in beauty clinics and wellness centres across the country.

The clarification is aimed at preventing misuse of cosmetic products for treatment purposes and ensuring consumer safety, particularly as non-surgical aesthetic procedures gain popularity in urban centres and through social media promotion, a source said.

 

The move also seeks to curb misleading advertising and unauthorised cosmetic practices by clinics and individuals.

In the public notice issued on May 18, the regulator said that cosmetics are intended only to be "rubbed, poured, sprinkled or sprayed" on the body for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness or altering appearance.

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"Products supplied in form of injectable preparation do not fall under the definition of cosmetics. No cosmetic is permitted to be used as injection by consumer/professionals/ aesthetic clinics," the notice said.

The regulator also warned against misleading claims and the use of prohibited ingredients in cosmetic products, saying such violations attract action under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Cosmetics Rules, 2020.

The CDSCO further said cosmetics are permitted only for their intended use and cannot be used for treatment purposes by professionals or individuals.

The notice added that the list of generally not recognised as safe (GNRAS) and restricted ingredients is published by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The public has been encouraged to report violations or misleading practices to the regulatory authority through email or state licensing authorities, the notice added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : skincare Skin Care cosmetics industry Cosmetics

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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