Business Standard
Home / Health / Centre declares snakebites 'notifiable disease', mandates to report cases

Centre declares snakebites 'notifiable disease', mandates to report cases

The objective of the action plan is to halve the snakebite related deaths by the year 2030, she underlined

snakes, wildlife, nature, baby rock python

One of the key objectives under the NAPSE is to strengthen the surveillance of snakebite cases and deaths in India.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has urged all states to make snakebite cases and deaths a "notifiable disease" under relevant provisions of the State Public Health Act or other applicable legislation making it mandatory for all government and private health facilities (including medical colleges) to report all suspected, probable snakebite cases and deaths.

Snakebites are an issue of public health concern and in certain cases, they cause mortality, morbidity and disability, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said in a letter.

The farmers, tribal population etc. are at higher risk.

In order to address the issue of snakebite, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has launched the "National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (NAPSE) from India by 2030" in consultation with relevant ministries and stakeholders, Srivastava mentioned.

 

The objective of the action plan is to halve the snakebite related deaths by the year 2030, she underlined.

The plan has defined strategic components, roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders involved in snakebite management, control and prevention.

More From This Section

Vaccine

Rollout of U-WIN for digitalisation of vaccination services completed: Govt

JP Nadda, Nadda

4.75 cr screened for sickle cell anaemia, 0.38% diagnosed with it: Nadda

Nurturing Lives: A Vision for Senior Care in India

1.4 mn Ayushman cards created for citizens aged 70 yrs and above: Govt

JP Nadda, Nadda

Doctor-population ratio in country is better than WHO standard: Nadda

Premiumchild patient

Hospital infrastructure: Architecture, the new doctor in the recovery room

One of the key objectives under the NAPSE is to strengthen the surveillance of snakebite cases and deaths in India.

"A robust surveillance system is essential for accurately tracking snakebite incidents and deaths, which will provide valuable data to inform and evaluate the effectiveness of interventions," Srivastava said in the letter on November 27.

Therefore, a mandatory notification of all snakebite cases and deaths is required to strengthen snakebite surveillance, she emphasised.

It will help the stakeholders gauge accurate burden, high risk areas, factors responsible for deaths of snakebite victims, etc. resulting in improved clinical management of snakebite victims.

Further, notification of snakebite cases and deaths will also improve reporting from private health facilities, she said.

"You are requested to make snakebite cases and deaths a "notifiable disease" under the relevant provisions under the State Public Health Act or other applicable legislation making it mandatory for all government and private health facilities (including medical colleges) to report all suspected, probable Snakebite Cases and deaths in the enclosed format," she said in the letter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Govt approves 'One Nation One Subscription': All you need to know about it

person with disability, PWD, disability

Centre issues guidelines for disability reservation to ensure fairness

College students, students

Centre launches PAIR programme to enhance research in higher education

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Central govt approves fire services projects worth Rs 725 cr for 3 states

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Govt extends tenure of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri till July 14, 2026

Topics : Centre snake healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon