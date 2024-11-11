Business Standard
Home / India News / Central govt approves fire services projects worth Rs 725 cr for 3 states

Central govt approves fire services projects worth Rs 725 cr for 3 states

The high-level committee comprised of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vice Chairman NITI Aayog Suman K Bery as members

Amit Shah, Home Minister

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A high-level committee, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday approved three projects worth Rs 725.62 crore for the expansion and modernisation of fire services in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal.

The committee has approved Rs 376.76 crore for West Bengal, Rs 201.10 crore for Odisha and Rs 147.76 crore for Chhattisgarh under the 'Expansion and Modernisation of Fire Services' in the states, an official release said.

The high-level committee comprised of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vice Chairman NITI Aayog Suman K Bery as members.

To fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a disaster-resilient India, the Ministry of Home Affairs under the guidance of Home Minister Shah has taken several initiatives to ensure effective management of disasters in the country, the release said.

 

A number of steps have been taken to prevent any extensive loss to life and property during disasters by strengthening the disaster risk reduction system in India.

The central government has allocated a total of Rs 5,000 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for 'Expansion and Modernisation of Fire Services' in the states.

More From This Section

ONGC

LIVE: ONGC reports Q2 profit at Rs 11,984 crore, revenue from operations at Rs 33,881 core

Baba Siddique

How Mumbai Police captured key accused in Baba Siddique murder in 25 days

Yogendra Yadav

'Very sad experience': Yogendra Yadav slams Air India's poor service

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Scindia optimistic on non-terrestrial networks to connect unconnected India

National green tribunal, NGT

Uttar Pradesh fells 17,600 trees for Kanwar route; NGT seeks clarification

Proposals of 15 states with a total outlay of Rs 2,542.12 crore had already been approved.

More than Rs 21,026 crore has already been released to the states during this year for various disaster-related aspects.

This includes Rs 14,878.40 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to 26 states, Rs 4,637.66 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to 15 states, Rs 1,385.45 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 states and Rs 124.93 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to three states, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Govt extends tenure of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri till July 14, 2026

Delhi pollution

'Environment laws toothless': SC raps Centre over rising Delhi pollution

cyber fraud

Centre launches system to block international spoofed calls, curb fraud

Steel industry, Iron and steel industry

Steel ministry favours temporary tax to check imports, says report

Justice Sanjiv Khanna

CJI Chandrachud names Justice Sanjiv Khanna as successor; approval pending

Topics : Amit Shah Centre

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon