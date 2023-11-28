China pneumonia outbreak: No spike in respiratory diseases in India yet

Doctors say that India has so far not reported any surge in respiratory illnesses ahead of winters, amidst concerns around clusters of pneumonia in China. Some hospitals, however, have claimed that adults are more open to taking pneumonia shots this season.

China recently reported a spike in respiratory illness in its northern region, with increased prevalence of cases of pneumonia, novel avian influenza (H9N2 virus) and flu and Covid-19 affecting children. Following this, the Centre issued advisories for state and district health authorities to start monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI’s) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) in India.

Speaking on the concerns of a surge in respiratory diseases in India, Dr Rakesh Lodha, Professor, Department of Paediatrics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, said that there is no concern and the number of incidences seem to be at par with what they typically would be at this time of the year.Concurring with this view, Dr Poonam Sidhana, Director, Neonatology and Paediatrics, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said that we have not seen any great spurt in respiratory diseases in India. “This is because people are already taking precautions due to pollution,” she added.

With winters usually signalling the onset of the flu season in India, there has been an increase in people taking vaccinations for flu and pneumonia.

Speaking on the same, Dr Salil S. Bendre, Director, Pulmonology, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai said that awareness has led to an increase in the number of adults taking these vaccines. “People are taking viral infections more seriously after Covid,” he added. Dr Krishan Chugh, Director and head of department (Paediatrics), Fortis Memorial Research Institute said that the number of adults taking the pneumonia vaccine has risen but is not as much as we would have liked.

Pointing out the hospital-wise disparity in the number of adults taking the pneumonia and flu vaccines, Dr Sidhana said that while kids do get pneumonia shots under the National Immunization Programme, at least 95-98 per cent of their parents take their annual flu shots at the CK Birla Hospital.

Pointing out a social disparity in takers for the flu shot, Dr Sidhana said that adults who ask for the private vaccine are mostly corporate employees, who are more aware of its necessity.

Speaking on the reasons why China is seeing such a spike in respiratory diseases, Dr Lodha said that restrictions and non-pharmaceutical interventions during Covid-19, such as masking, lead to reduced exposure to other viruses such as influenza and mycoplasma.

“Circulation of some of these viruses went down during that period of time. As far as children are concerned, this is a part of routine exposure. Therefore, the number of people susceptible to respiratory illness would be large in comparison to the period when there were restrictions,” he added.

Dr Sidhana said that this is China’s first winter without restrictions, so a circulation of usual flu, mycoplasma and avian influenza is plausible. “India too saw a spike in flu numbers last year after Covid restrictions were lifted,” she added.

Speaking on the medication used for influenza, Dr Bendre said that we administer Oseltamivir, an antiviral to treat avian influenza.