Delhi-NCR reports 27 Covid-19 cases as national tally also sees an uptick

Of the total number of positive cases, 23 were reported in Delhi, while 4 were reported from Ghaziabad

Of the total number of positive cases, 23 were reported in Delhi, while 4 were reported from Ghaziabad

India covid cases

As of May 19, India reported 257 active Covid-19 cases—an increase of 164 cases in just one week.Photo: PTI

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A total of 27 new Covid-19 cases have been reported across the Delhi-NCR region, prompting health authorities to step up surveillance and preparedness measures in the national capital and adjoining areas.
 
Of these, 23 cases were reported in Delhi till Thursday, according to state Health Minister Pankaj Singh. The Delhi government has issued an advisory directing hospitals to ensure availability of beds, oxygen, essential medicines, and vaccines.
 
“The Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with any situation. We have already coordinated with all medical superintendents, doctors, and their teams across hospitals in the capital,” Singh said on Friday.
 
 
Meanwhile, Ghaziabad reported four fresh cases—all from the trans-Hindon area. The infected include an 18-year-old woman, an elderly couple recently returned from Bengaluru, and a 37-year-old woman from Vaishali colony. Three are in home isolation, while one is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
 
District Surveillance Officer Dr R K Gupta said a survey will be conducted to trace individuals who reported fever or similar symptoms in the past week.
 

National uptick in Covid cases 

As of May 19, India reported 257 active Covid-19 cases—an increase of 164 cases in just one week—prompting both government and private hospitals to ramp up precautionary protocols and pandemic-era readiness.
 
According to health officials, Omicron sub-variants JN.1, LF.7, and NB.1.8 are currently driving the recent surge. These variants are considered highly transmissible, though symptoms have remained mild so far. The World Health Organization has not yet issued a fresh advisory, even as similar trends have been observed in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand.

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus News Health with BS BS Web Reports

First Published: May 23 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

