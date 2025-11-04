Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Is your doctor too far away? Why distance may be risking your health

Is your doctor too far away? Why distance may be risking your health

Patients living more than 30 kilometres from their doctor are less likely to get regular check-ups and more likely to visit emergency rooms, a new study in CMAJ warns

healthcare, doctor

Long distance to doctors linked to poorer care, finds a new study. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

What if seeing your doctor meant driving more than 30 kilometres, and so you either skip the check-up or end up in a nearby emergency room instead? A new study has found that many people are doing exactly that because their family doctor is simply too far away.  The study, titled “Distance to primary care and its association with health care use and quality of care in Ontario: a cross-sectional study”, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), looked at almost 10 million people in Ontario, Canada, and discovered that those who live more than 30 kilometres from their family doctor are less likely to get regular check-ups or cancer screenings and more likely to visit the ER for non-urgent issues.
 

How much distance is too much?

The study found that 13 per cent of Ontarians have to travel more than 30 km to see their family physician. These patients were not only less likely to visit their doctor regularly; they were also over 40 per cent more likely to land in the emergency room for non-urgent conditions. Distance to care, it turns out, can create a real-life barrier to good health, the study authors said.

Does living close to your doctor improve continuity of care?

Patients who lived close to their doctor had much better continuity of care as they were far more likely to see the same doctor regularly. This personal, ongoing relationship between patient and physician, according to the study, is a cornerstone of preventive health care, especially for those with long-term conditions.

What do researchers suggest to fix the gap?

The researchers say the findings should prompt policymakers to rethink how and where primary care is offered. They suggest ensuring that no one is more than 30 km away from their family physician as a key reform priority.
 
This study provides a clear starting point for solutions that could bring healthcare closer to those who need it most. Whether through strategic placement of clinics, telemedicine options, or incentivising doctors to practise in underserved areas, the study calls for a change in the way healthcare is made accessible to people. 

Also Read

air pollution

Delhi air pollution: Can your body get used to it? Doctors debunk myth

tea and cigarette, chai sutta, nicotine caffeine

Chai-sutta habit: What happens to your body when tea meets cigarette

weight-loss, mental health, body issues

Russian teens turn to Molecule, a banned pill with deadly weight-loss risks

air pollution, marathon

Delhi air pollution: Are marathon, cycling events in toxic air a good idea?

AI human model 2050, WeWard Sam projection, sedentary lifestyle effects

How will humans look by 2050 if we don't stop scrolling? AI predicts

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

kidney disease

Why unlicensed alternate medicines may be harming kidneys in Telangana now

heat, climate change

Heat could kill 46 people per hour in South Asia by 2045, study finds

brain structure, brain health

How the air you breathe could be silently harming your brain health

Blood tests

1 in 9 persons tested found positive for infectious disease in ICMR study

kidney health

'Lifestyle disorders pushing India towards kidney disease epidemic'

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Indian healthcare Health Ministry health news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsStock Market HolidayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon