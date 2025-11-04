Is your doctor too far away? Why distance may be risking your health

What if seeing your doctor meant driving more than 30 kilometres, and so you either skip the check-up or end up in a nearby emergency room instead? A new study has found that many people are doing exactly that because their family doctor is simply too far away. The study, titled “Distance to primary care and its association with health care use and quality of care in Ontario: a cross-sectional study”, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), looked at almost 10 million people in Ontario, Canada, and discovered that those who live more than 30 kilometres from their family doctor are less likely to get regular check-ups or cancer screenings and more likely to visit the ER for non-urgent issues.
How much distance is too much?
The study found that 13 per cent of Ontarians have to travel more than 30 km to see their family physician. These patients were not only less likely to visit their doctor regularly; they were also over 40 per cent more likely to land in the emergency room for non-urgent conditions. Distance to care, it turns out, can create a real-life barrier to good health, the study authors said.
Does living close to your doctor improve continuity of care?
Patients who lived close to their doctor had much better continuity of care as they were far more likely to see the same doctor regularly. This personal, ongoing relationship between patient and physician, according to the study, is a cornerstone of preventive health care, especially for those with long-term conditions.
What do researchers suggest to fix the gap?
The researchers say the findings should prompt policymakers to rethink how and where primary care is offered. They suggest ensuring that no one is more than 30 km away from their family physician as a key reform priority.
This study provides a clear starting point for solutions that could bring healthcare closer to those who need it most. Whether through strategic placement of clinics, telemedicine options, or incentivising doctors to practise in underserved areas, the study calls for a change in the way healthcare is made accessible to people.
