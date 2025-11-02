Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / 1 in 9 persons tested found positive for infectious disease in ICMR study

1 in 9 persons tested found positive for infectious disease in ICMR study

The spread of infectious diseases rose from 10.7 per cent in the first quarter to 11.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2025

Blood tests

Infection rate rose by 0.8 percentage points over the previous quarter (Photo: Freepik)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pathogens were found in 11.1 per cent of the 4.5 lakh patients tested by the network of labs under the Indian Council of Medical Research as part of efforts to identify viral infections of public health significance.

The top five pathogens detected were Influenza A in acute respiratory infection (ARI)/ severe acute respiratory infections (SARI cases), dengue virus among acute fever and haemorrhagic fever cases, Hepatitis A in jaundice cases, Norovirus in among acute diarrheal disease (ADD) outbreaks and Herpes simplex virus (HSV) in Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases.

The spread of infectious diseases rose from 10.7 per cent in the first quarter to 11.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, according to the report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)  According to the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) network of ICMR, between January and March, out of 2,28,856 samples, 24,502 (10.7 per cent) were found to contain pathogens from April to June 2025, 26,055 (11.5 per cent) out of 2,26,095 samples tested positive. Thus, the infection rate rose by 0.8 percentage points over the previous quarter, signalling the need for stronger monitoring of infection trends.

 

According to a senior scientist while this increase may not appear large, it should not be underestimated - it could serve as a warning for seasonal diseases and emerging infections.

If we continue tracking quarterly changes in infection rates, future epidemics could be prevented in time. The VRDL network acts as an early warning system for the country.

Also Read

kidney health

'Lifestyle disorders pushing India towards kidney disease epidemic'

Mpox

WHO warns of rising Mpox cases as new 'clade Ib' strain spreads globally

Covid-19, pregnancy

Covid in pregnancy linked to higher autism, speech and motor delays: Study

HPV vaccine isn't just for teens: Why adults should get the shot too

HPV vaccine isn't just for teens: Why adults should get the shot too

breast cancer, mammogram

Breast cancer: Why do so many women still avoid mammograms in India?

The ICMR report found that between April and June this year, 191 disease cluster were investigated and infectious diseases such as mumps, measles, rubella, dengue, chikungunya, rotavirus, norovirus, varicella zoster virus, Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and astrovirus were identified.

Between January and March, 389 disease clusters were investigated and infectious diseases such as mumps, measles, rubella, hepatitis, dengue, chikungunya, rotavirus, influenza, Leptospira, Varicella zoster virus and Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) were identified.

From 2014-2024, more than 40 lakh samples were tested with pathogen identified in 18.8 per cent.

The VRDLN expanded from 27 laboratories in 2014 to 165 laboratories across 31 states and UTs by 2025. Through this network, 2,534 disease clusters have been identified across the country so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

fact check, Thyroid

Thyroid myths debunked: What weight, gluten, and pregnancy won't fix

Chiari malformation

Rare brain disorder found in four sisters: Doctors call it extraordinary

male breast cancer, breast cancer in men

Men get breast cancer too, but most find out far too late, say doctors

Cancer cells, infection

Chest infections rise in north India due to lesser-known bacterium: Study

breast cancer, breast health

Why more young women are being diagnosed with breast cancer today

Topics : Health with BS human infection studies ICMR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs SA ICC Women WC Final LIVEIndia vs Australia 3rd T20I LIVEGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon