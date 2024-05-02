Qatar Airways Cargo launches advanced animal centre to transport animals

Qatar Airways Cargo , on Thursday, announced the opening of its state-of-the-art animal centre and the reintroduction of its "Next Generation Live" product, establishing new standards in the transportation of live animals, the company said in a press release.

The press release said that the carrier has transported over 550,000 animals, including 10,000 horses in 2023.

The animal centre has been built on a 5,260 sq m of land, with full temperature control for optimal animal comfort. The centre has a capacity of 140 dog kennels and 40 cat kennels, and 24 horse stables distributed in four zones with separate airflows for proper segregation, the press release stated.

Mark Drusch, chief officer cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo, said, "At Qatar Airways Cargo, we recognise our responsibility extends far beyond the mere transportation of animals... With our new animal centre and service enhancements, we are not just setting new standards for animal transport, we're actively working towards a future where every aspect of our operations reflects a deep respect for animal welfare, embodying our commitment to making a meaningful difference in their lives.”

The Qatar Airways Cargo's animal centre also includes airside and landside interfaces with multiple docks for efficient operations. The centre is also equipped with a sophisticated heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system for maintaining optimal air quality.

The facility has "custom spaces designed for day-old-chicks, birds, fish, reptiles and exotic animals", and has a "capacity for handling up to 47 ULD positions, with specialised ULD rooms for various operations", the press release said.

The facility also includes significant enhancements such as a kennel calculator tool which is an online resource for determining the ideal kennel size, ensuring comfort and compliance with IATA Live Animals Regulations (LAR) standards.

The press release said that the facility houses a streamlined customer service with quicker and more effective customer engagements, with a specialised control tower for handling of the most delicate shipments. The centre has established a digitalised IATA LAR training facility that "ensures rapid compliance and enhances staff proficiency in animal handling".