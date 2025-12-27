Fake rabies vaccine row: IIL says counterfeit batch no longer available

Public sector vaccine maker Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has said that a warning issued by Australian health authorities over counterfeit batches of rabies vaccine Abhayrab relates to a single batch identified earlier this year and does not justify a blanket advisory against the vaccine.
The clarification came days after the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI), along with state health departments, issued an alert stating that travellers who had received Abhayrab in India since November 1, 2023, may be completely unprotected against rabies.
The Australian alert also claimed that counterfeit batches of the vaccine had been circulating in India since November 2023.
What did IIL say about the counterfeit batch?
Responding to the advisory, IIL said it had proactively identified a packaging anomaly in one specific batch in January 2025.
“In January 2025, IIL proactively identified a packaging anomaly in one specific batch (batch number KA 24014), with packaging different from the original,” the company said in a statement.
It added that it had immediately informed Indian regulators and law enforcement agencies, lodged a formal complaint, and worked closely with authorities to ensure swift action.
Calling it an isolated incident, IIL said the counterfeit batch was no longer available on the shelves.
How widely has Abhayrab been used?
Abhayrab has been manufactured by IIL since 2000. The company said more than 210 million doses of the vaccine have been supplied across India and 43 countries, and that it holds about a 40 per cent market share in India.
The vaccine is not available in Australia, and the advisory was targeted at people who have travelled to India since November 2023.
Why is rabies a major concern in India?
According to the World Health Organisation, India accounts for the largest number of animal bites globally and bears a significant share of the world’s rabies burden.
In a written reply to Parliament, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said dog bite incidents rose to 3.7 million in 2024, a 76 per cent increase from 2.1 million cases recorded in 2022.
Rabies deaths have also increased, rising from 21 in 2022 to 54 in 2024.
What assurance has IIL given on vaccine safety?
Seeking to reassure healthcare professionals and the public, IIL said every batch of vaccine manufactured in India is tested and released by the Central Drugs Laboratory under the Government of India before being cleared for sale or administration.
“Supplies made through government institutions and authorised distributors remain safe and of standard quality,” the company said.
Sunil Tiwari, vice president and head of quality management at IIL, added that the company’s pharmacovigilance and quality systems remain robust, and that the public can continue to place confidence in vaccines supplied directly by IIL and its authorised channels.