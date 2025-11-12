Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / How to tell if your lingering cough is pneumonia, doctors explain

How to tell if your lingering cough is pneumonia, doctors explain

World Pneumonia Day 2025: Doctors explain the difference between harmless coughs and those that signal pneumonia, and when to see a doctor for early treatment.

pneumonia signs

Experts say recognising when a cough turns serious can help prevent pneumonia complications. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 
It often begins as a mild cough you dismiss as seasonal, but sometimes, that persistent tickle in your throat could be pneumonia in disguise. Experts warn that confusing the two can delay treatment and turn a manageable infection into something life-threatening. On World Pneumonia Day 2025, experts decode when a cough is routine and when it signals pneumonia.
 
According to Dr Harshil Alwani, consultant, Pulmonology at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, “Most coughs are harmless, caused by viral infections, mild colds, or allergies, and usually ease within a week to ten days.” You might have a stuffy nose, a scratchy throat, or a little phlegm, but the discomfort fades gradually.
 
 
Pneumonia feels very different. “The cough lingers and becomes more intense,” Dr Raja Dhar, director and head of pulmonology at CMRI Kolkata, explains. “It often brings up yellow or green sputum. Fever, chills, chest pain while breathing, and a feeling of breathlessness are strong warning signs.”
 
Dr Dhar adds that the key difference lies in progression. “A cough from a cold or allergy improves with rest and time. Pneumonia doesn’t, and gets worse. If a cough lasts beyond two weeks, or you’re running a high fever, breathing heavily, or coughing up thick, discoloured sputum, that’s a red flag.”
 

Can pneumonia show up without the typical symptoms?

 
According to both doctors, not every pneumonia patient has the ‘classic’ signs.

“In elderly individuals, or those with diabetes, heart disease, or low immunity, pneumonia may appear quietly,” says Dr Alwani. “They might not have a high fever or severe cough; instead, they just feel drained, lose their appetite, or become mildly breathless.”
 
Dr Dhar says, “Older adults may seem unusually tired or drowsy. These subtle changes are easy to miss, which is why we urge high-risk individuals to get evaluated early.”
 
Diagnosing pneumonia is not complicated. “A chest X-ray is the simplest and most reliable tool,” says Dr Alwani. “If the X-ray is unclear or doesn’t match the symptoms, a CT scan offers more detail.”
 
Dr Dhar notes that blood tests, especially CRP (C-reactive protein) and procalcitonin, help doctors figure out if the infection is bacterial or viral. “That’s important,” he says, “because antibiotics only help bacterial pneumonia. Viral ones need supportive care and rest.”  ALSO READ | Winter-proof your immunity: Simple ways to stay strong and healthy 

Who’s most at risk when a cough turns dangerous?

 
Certain groups are more vulnerable than others. Dr Dhar highlights that children under five, adults over 65, smokers, and people with chronic lung or heart disease are particularly at risk.
 
“People with diabetes, obesity, or weakened immunity also need to be cautious,” he adds. “In them, even a mild cold can quickly progress into pneumonia.”
 
Environmental factors make things worse. “Cold air constricts airways, and pollution damages the lung lining,” explains Dr Dhar. “During winter, these combine with viral infections, and that’s why we see a spike in pneumonia cases.”
 

What can you do to prevent pneumonia?

 
Doctors say prevention begins with small habits and timely care:
  • Stay hydrated: Drink enough water to keep your airways moist and mucus thin.
  • Eat nourishing meals: A balanced diet supports your immune system and lung health.
  • Get adequate rest: Quality sleep helps the body fight off infections.
  • Avoid smoke and pollution: Steer clear of cigarette smoke and limit exposure to polluted air.
  • Get vaccinated: Protect yourself with pneumonia and influenza vaccines, especially if you are over 50 or have chronic conditions.
  • Don’t ignore symptoms: If a cough lasts beyond a week, worsens, or comes with fever or breathlessness, see a doctor without delay.
 

World Pneumonia Day

 
According to the Global Burden of Disease report, pneumonia remains a silent killer, taking over 2.5 million lives every year worldwide — that’s one person dying every 13 seconds.
 
World Pneumonia Day, observed every year on 12 November, serves as a global reminder that pneumonia, though preventable and treatable, remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases. It was established in 2009 by a coalition of global health leaders, the Global Coalition Against Child Pneumonia. It brings together governments, health organisations, and communities to raise awareness about prevention, early diagnosis, and equitable access to care. The theme for World Pneumonia Day 2025 is “Child Survival, underscoring the urgent reality that pneumonia remains the leading infectious cause of death among children worldwide.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

