Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Karnataka announces ₹5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families

Karnataka announces ₹5 lakh relief for fatal dog-bite victims' families

According to the new directive, the families of individuals who die due to dog bites will receive ₹5 lakh as compensation from the state government

Stray dogs

The government has also detailed compensation for non-fatal injuries caused by stray dogs. Photo: Unsplash.com

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka government has announced a compensation package for families affected by fatal dog-bite incidents and financial support for victims injured in stray dog attacks.

According to the new directive, the families of individuals who die due to dog bites will receive ₹5 lakh as compensation from the state government.

The government has also detailed compensation for non-fatal injuries caused by stray dogs. Cases involving punctures on the skin, deep black bruising with punctures and lacerations or multiple-bite attacks by stray dogs will be paid a total compensation of  ₹5,000. Of this amount, ₹3,500 will be paid directly to the victim, and ₹1,500 will go to the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust to cover treatment-related expenses.

 

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday expressed concern over the alarming rise in the number of dog bites and rabies-related deaths in Tamil Nadu. Quoting data, Chidambaram stated that the state has recorded approximately 5.25 lakh dog bite cases and 28 deaths due to rabies this year alone.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "According to a newspaper report, Tamil Nadu recorded 5,25,000 cases of dog bites this year (so far) and 28 deaths due to rabies."

Also Read

P Chidambaram

Nearly 525,000 dog bite cases, 28 deaths due to rabies in TN: Chidambaram

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog, Dog Shelter

Animal lovers protest against SC's order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi

Stray dogs

Over 90,000 stray dogs in Mumbai but only 8 shelters for them: BMC

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

SC orders removal of stray dogs from premises of schools, hospitals

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

SC to deliver order on next steps in stray dogs case on November 7

"Dog lovers' concerns are valid but they should also consider the alarming data. Being a dog lover is not antagonistic to support sequestering stray dogs, sterilising them, and vaccinating them", the post further read.

He further stated that the Supreme Court has directed the release of vaccinated dogs back into their habitats, except in certain public places. Chidambaram urged dog lovers to support and aid in implementing the Court's directives, emphasising that these measures are designed to ensure the safety of street users, particularly children, women, and senior citizens.

"The Supreme Court has directed the release of the vaccinated dogs in their old habitats (except in some public places). There is no attempt to eliminate stray dogs. Dog lovers must support and help in the implementation of the Court-directed measures. They are for the safety of street-users especially children, women and senior citizens," the post concluded.

Chidambaram's remarks come following the Supreme Court, while taking into consideration the "alarming rise of dog bite incidents", ordered all states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure the removal of all stray dogs from every educational institution, hospital, public sports complexes, bus stands, railway stations, etc. The dogs will not return to their respective areas after the sterilisation.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria stated that all these institutions and places must be properly fenced to prevent the entry of stray dogs.

The stray dogs should not be released to the same spot from which they were picked up, the bench ordered. It also said that permitting their return would "frustrate the very purpose" of securing such premises and addressing public safety concerns.

"They will not be released back in the same area since releasing them back will frustrate the very purpose of the directive of the court," said the bench.

It will be the responsibility of the concerned local government institutions to collect stray dogs from such institutions/areas and transfer them to designated dog shelters after vaccination and sterilisation in accordance with the Animal Birth Control Rules, the bench directed.

Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories shall ensure strict compliance with the order; otherwise, officers will be held personally responsible, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

human trafficking, harassment, children violence

NCPCR rescued 2,300 children across country in 6 months, says official

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality stays 'severe' as AQI crosses 400; SC asks CAQM to act

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah hints at continuing as CM, says will present Budget next year

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Brazil's Lula meets Bhupender Yadav at COP30 to discuss fossil fuel roadmap

Sonbhadra mine collapse, NDRF, rescue

Labourer killed, 8 injured as building collapses in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Topics : Stray dogs Karnataka Rabies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon