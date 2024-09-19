Business Standard
Feeling low? Here are the top 6 tips to overcome work-related stress

Feeling low? Here are the top 6 tips to overcome work-related stress

Work-related stress is surging among professionals leading to a deteriorated daily life. Combat work stress effectively with the tips mentioned below





Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 3:42 PM IST



It's not easy to maintain a work-life balance nowadays as notifications about work and family flood our devices. To not miss any meetings or deadlines, we get trapped in work-related stress which sometimes becomes complicated to handle. 

Some tension is understood as it triggers our attention but constantly thinking or engaging in a challenging task could be daunting, affecting our physical and mental well-being. 
Dealing with work-related stress and depression is not easy and requires immediate actions to fix it so that we can maintain our well-being to boost our productivity.

If you are struggling with similar issues, here are the simple actionable steps to keep your job stress-free and combat these challenges:
 

Identify the source  

The first step to releasing the stress is to understand the reason behind your stress which could be anything like workload, deadlines, interpersonal relationships or lack of control over your tasks. Once you identify the problem, speak up, convey your issue to your HR department and coordinate with them to find ways to release your stress. 

Set realistic goals

To become an overachiever, we often set unrealistic goals leading us into a chaotic situation. Set achievable goals by prioritising your tasks accordingly. Set proper goals and avoid multitasking. This will help you lower your stress and make you more productive. 

Take breaks

Short breaks throughout the working day play a vital role in lowering your stress. It is also important to avoid over-responsibilities and hence don't hesitate to say no as it is vital to set boundaries. 

Practice relaxation techniques

To maintain a healthy lifestyle and perfectly balance your personal and professional life, you need to adopt some techniques like deep breathing, meditation or yoga asanas to lower your mental stress.

Learn new skills

Some people take their problems home, well, it is important to keep yourself engaged other than office work. Hence, keep learning new skills or find a hobby to be engaged and avoid stress.

Seek support

Never hesitate to seek support. Whether it's your friends, colleagues, or family, share your feelings with them; it will make you feel relaxed and lighten your loads. However, it is equally good to consider professional help. 

Remember that there is nothing wrong with maintaining a work-life balance and maintaining proper mental health in the workplace. The above steps can help you lower your stress and improve your overall well-being. 

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

