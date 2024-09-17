Business Standard
Home / Health / World Patient Safety Day 2024: History, significance, theme and more

World Patient Safety Day 2024: History, significance, theme and more

World Health Organisation established World Patient Safety Day in 2019 to address the issue of patient safety and take actions to promote safety in healthcare

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Every year, World Patient Safety Day is observed on September 17. The World Health Organisation (WHO) established this day to spread awareness about patient safety, promoting actions to enhance safety in healthcare. This day aims to encourage people to unite for safer healthcare practices and address the worldwide problem of the significant burden of harm caused by unsafe medical practices.

The day highlights the need to improve healthcare systems and practices prioritising the well-being of the patients. An estimated 134 million adverse events occur annually in hospitals in low- and middle-income countries making it crucial to reduce preventable harm and deaths. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

World Patient Safety Day 2024: Theme

World Patient Safety Day aims to bolster patient safety by raising public awareness and promoting collaboration among patients, healthcare workers, policymakers and leaders. The theme for World Patient Safety Day 2024 is "Improving Diagnosis for Patient Safety" emphasising the vital role of accurate and timely diagnosis in safeguarding patients and improving healthcare outcomes. The slogan for this day is  "Get it Right, Make it Safe!" enhancing the need for precise diagnoses and ensuring patient safety.

A diagnosis determines a patient's health condition and it is crucial to provide the necessary care and treatment. An error in a patient's diagnosis occurs when there is some error in providing an accurate and timely explanation of a patient's health issues, like delays, incorrect or missed diagnoses or failure to communicate the diagnosis to the patient. 

World Patient Safety Day 2024: History

The 72nd World Health Assembly passed a resolution in 2019 establishing World Patient Day as a global health priority. The WHO begins a global campaign each year focusing on different themes and patient safety, such as safe childbirth, medication safety, and empowering patients and caregivers. 

The movement aims to gain momentum recognising the unsafe healthcare practices contributing significantly to avoidable harm and costs to health systems globally. 

More From This Section

Mpox in Congo

21-day quarantine, tests: Bengaluru airport sets up Mpox testing stations

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Man in Malappuram died due to Nipah virus, says Kerala Health Minister

Doctor, Surgery

All doctors to have unique IDs; NMC starts registration on its new portal

Vaccine

ICMR to advance 1st in-human trials for Zika, flu, blood cancer therapies

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Monsoon illnesses In India: Check common diseases and preventive measures

World Patient Safety Day 2024: Significance

World Patient Day 2024 aims to highlight the importance of patient safety, educating healthcare providers, patients and the public, reducing risks and preventing medical errors. This day brings attention to unsafe healthcare practices. It also highlights the global collaboration between countries, healthcare organisations, policymakers and professionals and encourages people to improve safety standards across the world.

This day also offers the opportunity to highlight some critical safety concerns like medication errors or maternal and newborn health. It helps address critical areas where improvements can reduce the harm to patients. This day also encourages patients to take part in their important healthcare decisions, thereby improving communication with medical professionals making informed decisions. 

Another significance of World Patient Day is to advocate stronger policies and regulations to prioritise healthcare safety and call for change leading to better and safer healthcare environments. It also raises awareness in promoting actionable strategies aiming to reduce preventable harm, thereby improving health outcomes and saving lives. 

Also Read

Reprsentative image of elevator shaft (Photo: Wiki)

No water, no food: Kerala man trapped in medical college lift for 2 days

gut health doctor check up test

Doctors go on indefinite strike at GTB Hospital after patient's murder

KEM hospital

KEM staffers make paper plates out of patient reports; notice issued

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Dr Reddy's Lab pushes the pedal to touch 1.5 billion patients by FY30

Northern Arc capital IPO

Northern Arc Capital IPO Day 2: Subscription soars, GMP up 67%; bid or not?

Topics : Patients health World Health Organization WHO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon