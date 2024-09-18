Business Standard
Kerala man confirmed to be affected with Mpox: Health dept Malappuram

The man, who came to the state from the UAE recently, was already admitted to a hospital here with Mpox symptoms, state Health Minister Veena George said in a Facebook post

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

A 38-year-old man undergoing treatment in Kerala's northern Malappuram district has been confirmed to have contracted monkeypox (Mpox) infection, the state Health Department said on Wednesday.

The man, who came to the state from the UAE recently, was already admitted to a hospital here with Mpox symptoms, state Health Minister Veena George said in a Facebook post.
 
The minister requested people, including those coming from abroad with any symptoms, to inform them and seek treatment at the earliest.
 
George on Tuesday said that the man, on noticing the symptoms, had taken precautionary measures by isolating himself from his family and was currently hospitalised in the Manjeri Medical College here.
 
 
The man's samples were sent for testing and the results confirmed positive on Wednesday.
 
Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and its patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management. It is transmitted through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient.
 

It typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

