Home / Health / Gastroenterologist lists 5 everyday foods that may help lower cancer risk

Gastroenterologist lists 5 everyday foods that may help lower cancer risk

From purple sweet potatoes to beans, a California-based gastroenterologist highlights five foods that may help reduce inflammation and support cancer prevention

healthy food

A Harvard-trained gastroenterologist highlights five everyday foods that may help lower cancer risk when eaten consistently. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prompted by the increasing number of cancer cases being reported among younger adults, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based board-certified gastroenterologist (trained at Aiims, Harvard, and Stanford), shared five foods he regularly recommends to patients as part of a cancer-conscious eating pattern.
 
“Early-onset cancers are rising, especially under age 50. Colorectal cancer is now one of the fastest-growing types. Your plate shapes risk slowly, over time,” said Dr Sethi in a recent Instagram post.
 
Here is what he recommends:

1. Purple sweet potatoes

Dr Sethi highlights that purple sweet potatoes are rich in anthocyanins, the natural pigments that give them their deep colour. These compounds act as antioxidants and are linked to reduced inflammation and cellular damage.
 
 
Dr Sethi notes that lab studies suggest they may help slow colon cancer cell growth. The brighter the colour, the higher the concentration of protective compounds. Adding naturally colourful vegetables to your plate can increase your intake of these beneficial plant nutrients.

2. Broccoli sprouts and microgreens

Broccoli sprouts and microgreens may look small, but they are nutritionally dense. They are loaded with sulforaphane, a compound that activates the body’s detoxification and antioxidant pathways.
 
According to Dr Sethi, these sprouts contain 20 to 100 times more precursors of sulforaphane than mature broccoli. Even a small serving can provide a concentrated dose of protective plant compounds.

3. Kiwis

Kiwis are packed with vitamin C, fibre, and polyphenols. These nutrients are associated with better antioxidant status and protection against cellular damage.
 
Dr Sethi highlights that studies show kiwi consumption can improve DNA protection when eaten regularly. He also points out their digestive benefits. Kiwis support bowel regularity, which is important because healthy digestion helps maintain a balanced gut environment.

4. Green tea

Green tea contains epigallocatechin-3-gallate, commonly known as EGCG, a powerful antioxidant that has been studied for its role in supporting tumour-suppressing pathways.
 
Dr Sethi says population studies link regular green tea intake with lower cancer risk. Matcha, which uses powdered whole tea leaves, contains even higher concentrations of antioxidants and bioactive compounds.

5. Beans

Beans are both a plant protein source and a fibre powerhouse. Half a cup provides around 7 to 8 grams of fibre, while most adults require between 25 and 38 grams daily.
 
Dr Sethi said that higher fibre intake is linked to a lower risk of colorectal cancer. Fibre feeds the gut microbiome, and a healthier microbiome helps protect the colon. His advice is straightforward: feed your microbiome to protect your colon.
 
Dr Sethi emphasises that cancer prevention is not about one superfood. It is about consistent daily patterns. Eating more anti-inflammatory foods, increasing fibre intake, and maintaining variety over time can shape long-term health, he says.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

