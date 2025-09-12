Friday, September 12, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Are superfoods really healthy? Doctors bust popular wellness myths

Are superfoods really healthy? Doctors bust popular wellness myths

Superfoods may boost your diet, but they are no cure-alls. Doctors explain why balance, variety, and local produce matter more than chasing the latest wellness fads

fact check, superfood

Fact-check Friday: Doctors say variety on your plate beats chasing trendy ‘super’ ingredients. (Illustration: Indranil Sen)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

From acai bowls on Instagram to spirulina smoothies at cafés, the word “superfood” has become a buzzword. They are sold as miracle fixes for weight loss, glowing skin, detox, even disease prevention. However, while many of these foods are nutrient-rich, they are not magic.
 
In this edition of Fact-check Friday, we spoke to doctors to separate fact from fiction on the most popular claims about superfoods.

Myth: Superfoods like turmeric lattes, blueberries, and flaxseeds can prevent or cure chronic diseases like cancer or diabetes.

Fact: No single food can cure or prevent chronic illnesses. Dr Ganavi K B, clinical nutritionist, Apollo One, Bengaluru, explains that while superfoods provide vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants that support health, “they will not replace medical care or a balanced diet.” Dr Tushar Tayal, consultant, internal medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, adds that diseases like cancer and diabetes develop through complex genetic and lifestyle factors—not from a lack of acai berries.
 

Myth: If a food is labelled ‘superfood’, you should eat it in large quantities.

Fact: Too much of a good thing can backfire. “Overeating superfoods may cause nutrient imbalance, indigestion, or even toxicity,” says Dr Ganavi. For example, excess spinach can increase kidney stone risk, while too much seaweed may harm your thyroid. Moderation is key. 

Myth: Exotic superfoods like acai or goji berries are better than local or seasonal produce such as amla, guava, or papaya.

Fact: Not at all. Doctors agree local and seasonal produce often contains equal or higher nutrition at a fraction of the cost. “Guava and amla are richer in vitamin C than imported goji berries,” notes Dr Ganavi. Plus, local foods are fresher and have a lower environmental footprint.

Myth: Superfoods such as lemon water, spirulina, and apple cider vinegar shots work like magic pills for weight loss or detox. 

Fact: According to doctors, there’s no magic food for fat loss or detoxification. “Your liver and kidneys already detox your body,” says Dr Tayal. Weight loss still depends on calorie balance, daily movement, and sustainable habits—not chia seed water or green juice cleanses. 

Myth: Superfoods have the same effect on everyone.

Fact: The effect of any food depends on your genetics, gut bacteria, overall health, and medications. For example, grapefruit can dangerously interact with certain drugs. What benefits your friend may not suit you.

Myth: Superfoods can boost your immunity instantly.

Fact: There’s no overnight immunity booster. “Immune strength comes from consistent, balanced nutrition over time,” says Dr Ganavi. Protein, vitamins, minerals, quality sleep, and stress management all play a role.

Myth: Supplements made from superfoods like spirulina tablets, moringa powder, or acai capsules are better than whole foods.

Fact: Whole foods win, hands down. “They provide fibre and synergistic nutrients supplements can’t replicate,” explains Dr Tayal. Supplements help only when there’s a proven deficiency. No pill can replace a poor diet.

Myth: Superfoods like resveratrol (from red grapes or wine), collagen powders, or green tea can reduce or reverse ageing.

Fact: Some antioxidant-rich foods may slow cellular damage, but they cannot reverse ageing. “Healthy lifestyle practices—exercise, sleep, and avoiding smoking or excess alcohol—matter far more,” says Dr Ganavi.

Myth: Superfoods such as maca powder, matcha, or bee pollen can drastically enhance athletic performance.

Fact: Some foods may help a little. Beetroot juice can boost endurance, and tart cherry juice may reduce soreness. But “performance depends mainly on structured training, proper nutrition, hydration, and recovery,” says Dr Tayal—not one ingredient.

Myth: You need to eat superfoods daily for maximum health benefits.

Fact: No. What matters is the overall variety and quality of your diet—not eating quinoa every day. Rotating different whole foods ensures broader nutrient intake.

Myth: Superfoods have no side effects or risks.

Fact: Not true. Overconsumption can cause side effects, and some powders may be contaminated with heavy metals. People on medication should be cautious, as interactions are possible. Always consult a doctor.

Myth: Superfoods are all you need for optimal brain health.

Fact: Brain health depends on your overall diet and lifestyle—not one ingredient. While omega-3s, antioxidants, and flavonoids help, mental stimulation, regular movement, and sleep are just as essential.
 
Dr Tayal emphasised that superfoods are not magic bullets. They can support health, but balance, moderation, and variety matter far more. Instead of splurging on imported powders, both doctors recommend focusing on local fruits, vegetables, legumes and millets—your everyday plate may already be more “super” than you think.

About Fact-Check Friday

 

Misinformation in health can be more harmful than the illness itself. That’s why every Friday, Business Standard brings you Fact-Check Friday, a weekly series where we unpack myths, wellness trends, and separate evidence-based medical insights from popular misconceptions.

 

From ageing and mental health to fitness, diets, and everyday remedies, our fact-checks are guided by doctors, researchers, and public health experts, so you can make informed choices for your well-being.

 

Explore more fact checks here:

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

