Assam CM Himanta announces projects worth Rs 856 cr for Morigaon district

Chief Minister on Thursday announced that the government will implement various projects, including setting up a medical college, entailing a total investment of Rs 856 crore in Morigaon district.

At an official function here, Sarma laid the foundation stone of the 430-bedded Morigaon Medical College and Hospital to be constructed at an expenditure of Rs 650 crore.

"The medical college will also have 100 MBBS seats for students. I assure you that the college will be ready around the 2026 Assembly elections," he said.

In 2021, the assembly polls were held in March-April in the northeastern state.

The medical college complex will also have one cancer hospital, a nursing college, a nursing school and one dental college, Sarma said, adding "We want to build Morigaon as a hub of medical education".

The chief minister also announced three flood control schemes, involving the repair of embankment breaches and other measures, in the district at a total cost of Rs 82 crore.

Besides, Rs 44 crore will be spent to develop roads on at least two embankments at different places of Morigaon, he added.

"We will also construct a bridge on the Jagiroad-Morigaon road for Rs 80 crore. This bridge will be ready in 18 months," Sarma said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)