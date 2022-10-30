Assam's govt schools to get new infrastructure: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Chief Minister on Sunday said that all in the state will soon get new infrastructure.

More than 4,000 schools will be covered under the initiative, he said.

Sarma, along with Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, the state government's education advisor Nani Gopal Mahanta and senior officials, visited several old in Guwahati and inspected the existing facilities.

"We are trying to convert educational institutes of our State into centres for human resources development," Sarma tweeted later.

"All Govt schools will get new infrastructure. As a part of this, 10 schools in Guwahati will get new buildings in 1st phase, before 4,000 more schools are covered," he added.

Among the schools, he visited was Kamrup Academy, where he had studied.

"Visited Kamrup Academy, Guwahati, and reviewed its infrastructure. Established in 1930, I had the privilege of seeking education from this historical institute in my childhood.

"The school building will be reconstructed and also get a new auditorium," Sarma wrote.

The other schools that the chief minister visited were Sonaram Higher Secondary School, Cotton Collegiate Government HS School, Tarini Choudhury Govt Girls' HS & MP School, and Gopal Boro Govt Higher Secondary School.

Sarma reviewed the condition of the existing buildings and asked the officials to draw up plans for constructing new ones.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)