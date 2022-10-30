JUST IN
CVC's Integrity Pledge: Mobilising citizens towards corruption-free India
Rajnath calls C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Vadodara a milestone
SC to hear 232 pleas on CAA issue on Oct 31 on reopening after Diwali
Isro eyes next generation launch vehicle for heavier payloads into orbit
J-K: Security forces launch search operation over suspected drone movement
Tripura CM thanks PM for highlighting bio-village project in Maan Ki Baat
CJI Lalit restored public confidence in judicial system: CM Mamata
Mangaluru airport enables unidirectional flow of traffic for departures
Road bypass, tunnel project in MP's 'white tiger' region to open in Nov
Resolving social media grievances a tough job for GACs, warn policy experts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
CVC's Integrity Pledge: Mobilising citizens towards corruption-free India
Business Standard

Assam's govt schools to get new infrastructure: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that all government schools in the state will soon get new infrastructure

Topics
Assam | Himanta Biswa Sarma | government schools

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | Photo: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that all government schools in the state will soon get new infrastructure.

More than 4,000 schools will be covered under the initiative, he said.

Sarma, along with Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, the state government's education advisor Nani Gopal Mahanta and senior officials, visited several old government schools in Guwahati and inspected the existing facilities.

"We are trying to convert educational institutes of our State into centres for human resources development," Sarma tweeted later.

"All Govt schools will get new infrastructure. As a part of this, 10 schools in Guwahati will get new buildings in 1st phase, before 4,000 more schools are covered," he added.

Among the schools, he visited was Kamrup Academy, where he had studied.

"Visited Kamrup Academy, Guwahati, and reviewed its infrastructure. Established in 1930, I had the privilege of seeking education from this historical institute in my childhood.

"The school building will be reconstructed and also get a new auditorium," Sarma wrote.

The other schools that the chief minister visited were Sonaram Higher Secondary School, Cotton Collegiate Government HS School, Tarini Choudhury Govt Girls' HS & MP School, and Gopal Boro Govt Higher Secondary School.

Sarma reviewed the condition of the existing buildings and asked the officials to draw up plans for constructing new ones.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Assam

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 17:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.